The Tennessee Volunteers were well represented when it came to the NFL Draft. They had multiple selections during the draft, and multiple players signed with a team following the draft, but one player had to compete for a roster spot during a mini camp, as he was invited to mini camp to make a name for himself.

That player is former Tennessee Vols running back Star Thomas, who left for the NFL after just one season with the Vols due to his loss of eligibility. Thomas was a split backup for the Vols, and he finished with 564 yards, as he was the No. 2 and No. 3 at different points throughout the season. The only running back he fell behind entirely was DeSean Bishop, who led the pack between Thomas, Peyton Lewis (who transferred to Virginia), and himself.

Tennessee Football RB Star Thomas Receives His NFL Fate After Tennessee Titans Camp

Tennessee running back Star Thomas (9) celebrating after the win over Florida in an NCAA college football game on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas was invited to stay inside the state of Tennessee and compete with the Tennessee Titans in their mini camp for a chance to stay on the roster and be signed, but unfortunately enough for him, he didn't receive a contract and will not sign with the Titans, as they are now moving on from him. While this can be viewed as shocking that he isn't with an NFL team, it also makes sense as to why the Titans will not have him on the roster.

The Titans are already loaded at the RB position, as they have built a deep and reliable running back group. They will be starting with Tony Pollard in the lineup, but he will be backed up by Rookie Nick Singleton, Tyjae Spears, Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, and Kalel Mullings. If they were to add a guy like Thomas, he would never find his way onto the field, and it would be holding the Titans back from adding a player to a position of need.

Thomas's future in the NFL remains uncertain, as no teams have contacted him for a second chance, which leaves Thomas with very few options. He could be looking to find a new home elsewhere, or could be trying to get himself into a different league and be a star there. If the talented prospect is given a chance for a team that needs a running back, then things could be different, but it will depend on what the roster looks like and what type of player a team is looking to bring in.