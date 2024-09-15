Watch: Nico Iamaleava Connects With Chris Brazzell For 53 Yard Touchdown
We have seen a lot of success from Tennessee this season when it comes to defensive stops, rushing touchdowns, and passing touchdowns however there has been one big thing Tennessee fans have yet to completely see.
That one thing would be a deep pass from Nico Iamaleava. Many fans have been calling for this to happen and finally in the first quarter of the game against Kent State with 5:56 left on the clock we saw Iamaleava complete a beautiful 53-yard touchdown pass to Tulane transfer wide receiver Chris Brazzell.
Iamaleava just completed the biggest in-air touchdown pass of the season and this had fans inside Neyland stadium going wild as the Vols continued to dominate the Kent State Golden Flashes making this the 23rd point scored for the guys in orange in just 10 minutes of game time.
The defense has held their own as well holding Kent State to zero touchdowns and points as well as first downs. They have struggled big time against Tennessee. They have lined up for the third down play four times and have a negative 47 yards of results.
For an extra reference as well DeSean Bishop had a huge touchdown that was also 53 yards in his first carry of the game. Tennessee has yet to see a run from returning back Cameron Seldon but that is expected to come at some point throughout the contest as the Vols are up 30-0 early!
Below is the deep pass bomb from Iamaleava to Brazzell for the first time this year and the first deep pass touchdown this year for the California QB.
