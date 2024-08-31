WATCH: Nico Iamaleava Throws His First Touchdown of the Season
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava got off to a hot start on his first few drives of the season.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava came into today with the most hype of any freshman starter in some time. Though he's already started a bowl game for the Volunteers, this felt like the official kickoff to Iamaleava's college career. He got off to a hot start in the season opener against Chattanooga, throwing a touchdown on his second drive of the game.
The excitement surrounding the Vols is palpable as they enter the season with high expectations. Tennessee football heads into Saturday's matchup as the No. 15 team in the nation. The Vols boast five, five-star prospects on their roster this season according to 247 Sports' composite rankings, led by the highly anticipated freshman, Nico Lamaleava, who begins his first season as the starting quarterback for the Vols.
The Vols look to build upon last year's 9-4 record with aspirations of securing a coveted spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Entering the season, the Vols were given a 36.9 percent chance at making the playoffs by ESPN's Football Power Index while being given a 5.5 percent chance at winning the SEC.
