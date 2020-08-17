SI.com
Volunteer Country
Watch: ‘SEC Shorts‘ details journey to 2020 college football season with hilarious video

Jake Nichols

SEC football is finally here.

Fall camps begin across the conference today, and we’ll have all the information from Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt’s media availability this afternoon.

At times, it seemed like those first two sentences wouldn’t have been possible for this season. 

But Greg Sankey and the SEC remained steadfast in their decision, even with the Big 10 and Pac-12 already deciding to postpone due to threat of COVID-19.

The ACC and Big 12 appear to be on board for this year as well, leaving players like Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields searching for answers via petition.

With hilarious references to Texas, Clemson, Alabama and even UCF and Nebraska, this ‘SEC Shorts’ video isn’t one to miss.

The full video can be seen below:

Football

