WATCH: TJ Metcalf Previews Tennessee vs. Furman During Game Week

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for what looks to be an intriguing college football season. The Tennessee Vols will be playing against the Furman Paladins, which is set to be the first game of the Vols' season and their first game inside Neyland Stadium.

While there are many key events in the buildup to the game, the first thing to begin the week is pressers. This includes a presser from newcomer TJ Metcalf, who is expected to be a starter at safety for the Vols.

Here is everything he had to say.

Josh Heupel was the first person to speak at the press conference on Monday.

Josh Heupel Speaks to Open the Season

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Game week in Tennessee, ready to go play some ball. I am looking forward to seeing our fans. For a bunch of our players, first experience inside Neyland Stadium. Everybody inside the program is excited about kicking this thing off on Saturday. Culmination of the work that goes into it, dating all the way back to last January as we started our offseason program. I'm excited to go play and compete with these guys, and you know ultimately we will find out where we are at, and where we have got to continue to grow, but looking forward to the weekend. It would be remiss if I didn't talk about the passing of Dolly Parton. All that she has meant across the world, this country, and certainly the queen of East Tennessee. A lady that was extremely proud of her roots. You look at her impact, you know, just her ability to give back and make an impact on people. Certainly here in East Tennessee. She meant a lot to people across the country, but certainly here in the state of Tennessee, too, so we will be wearing a sticker patch on the back of our helmet to recognize her accomplishments and everything that she has meant, as she had an impact here in Tennessee. So, I also want to wish Coach Webb and our golf team good luck, as they tee it up and start their season here today, so with that, I will open it up to questions," Heupel said.

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