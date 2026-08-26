What Faizon Brandon and TK Keys are Rated in EA College Football 27

When EA College Football 27 was released over the summer, some noticeable players were missing. For Tennessee, many fans noticed certain players were missing, most notably TK Keys and Faizon Brandon. This upset many Vols fans who wanted to play with the two five-star true freshmen.

In EA College Football 27’s most recent update, set to come out on August 27, TK Keys and Faizon Brandon, along with multiple other Tennessee players, have finally been added to the game.

What TK Keys, Faizon Brandon, and others are Rated

Tennessee wide receiver TK Keys (5) during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TK Keys comes in at an 84 overall. Keys is tied with Ohio State receiver Chris Henry Jr. and LSU defensive lineman Lamar Brown as the highest-ranked true freshmen in the game. Keys has a 91 speed rating with a 93 acceleration rating.

As for Faizon, he comes in at an 80 overall, tied with George MacIntyre. He also comes in at a lower overall ranking than Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (81), despite Faizon being named the starter for Tennessee, while Vanderbilt named Blaze Berlowitz as the starting quarterback over Curtis.

Other Vols have also been added, most of whom are true freshmen, into the game. Breeze Carter, a four-star true freshman defensive lineman, comes in at a 76 overall. Another true freshman getting added to the game is Ed Baker. Baker, ranked as a top-25 player in the state of Maryland and a top-65 offensive lineman, is a 75 overall.

In other news about the game, EA College Football 27 made a big mistake about Legend Bey. Some Tennessee fans might remember the Legend Bey saga back in December. Bey, who signed with Tennessee before immediately requesting to be released from his signing, was listed by EA College Football 27 as a receiver, despite playing running back for Ohio State. In EA’s defense, Bey was a four-star athlete who could have played receiver in college, but Ohio State has decided to make him a running back, and the mess-up by EA has upset many Ohio State fans.

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