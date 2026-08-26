Tennessee Athletics and Peyton Manning Share Touching Tributes to Dolly Parton

Legendary singer Dolly Parton has unfortunately passed away. She was, and still is, one of the most famous country music singers of all time.

Nicknamed “Queen of Country,” she is best known for her songs "9-5", "I Will Always Love You", and, of course, "Jolene". She is also known for a very popular song among Tennessee fans, that being "Rocky Top".

She wasn't the creator of the song, nor was she the first to perform it. However, fans still listen to her version of the song, considering they had the chance to hear an icon perform what is now known as the primary sound of Tennessee athletics.

Her most recent appearance in Neyland Stadium was in 2023 for the Vols' game against Georgia. She received cheers from everywhere in the stadium, even from the Georgia fans. She walked out with Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning, and following her recent passing, Manning put out a statement regarding the event.

Peyton Manning and Others Share Touching Tribute to Dolly Parton

Nov 18, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteer former quarterback Peyton Manning escorts Country music artist Dolly Parton onto a stage during a break in a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In an Instagram post Manning posted, Manning posted a photo of the two walking out at the Georgia game with the caption, “There was only one Dolly and I feel lucky to have known her. We’ll miss you, Dolly. Tennessee won’t be the same without her.”

Tennessee football’s official social media accounts also put out a post with the caption, “We will always love you, Dolly." The post also shared a picture of Parton performing at Neyland Stadium with the words “Thank You, Dolly” in the picture.

Tennessee’s athletic department also shared a touching tribute to the star. They shared a video tribute to Dolly, from when she performed at Neyland, using audio from her hit song “My Tennessee Mountain Home".

More About Dolly Parton’s Legacy in the Volunteer State

Dolly Parton sings during the Christmas in the Smokies show at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Friday, November 9, 2018. Glacier Ridge features several new lighting displays, including a 50-ft. tall animated tree, the all new Arctic Passage and the Northern Lights. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parton is a true Tennessee icon, often singing songs about her love for the state. Her charity work also touched the lives of many in the state and in the world. She is one of the few artists to have truly transcended generations.

From her constant words of encouragement to her always positive attitude. Parton was loved by many in the Volunteer State and across the globe, and she will be sorely missed.

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