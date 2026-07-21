What Josh Heupel Said About the Young QBs Taking on a Tricky Offensive Scheme

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for another college football season, but this time they have been facing some major questions and concerns now that they will likely play a freshman quarterback, whether it's true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon or redshirt-freshman quarterback George MacIntyre.

Both bring their own style to the program, which is something that the current Tennessee football head coach had to discuss. Josh Heupel was asked about the quarterback situation and how he expects them to adapt to a complex offensive scheme. Here is what he had to say in his appearance speaking to the media at SEC Media Day.

What Josh Heupel Said About Tennessee QBs Tackling a Complex Scheme

Tennessee football’s George MacIntyre (15) during Vols spring football practice at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We played freshmen quarterbacks in my history. Four or five of those guys started as freshmen or redshirt freshmen, and at the end of the day, the players got to go learn it, earn it, and they got to compete for it every single day. I do think it's really important that the guys around him function and play at a really high level to limit, you know, the negative opportunities or, you know, the adverse situations that a quarterback can be put in. They all learn how to take care of the football first and foremost, but you gotta play on a competitive edge and allow your playmakers to go make plays as well. And the beauty of the game with your quarterback is each one of them's a little bit different. They're the artists. You've got to hand them the paintbrush and let them go paint," Josh Heupel stated when speaking to the media at SEC Media Day.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)