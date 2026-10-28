What Josh Heupel Said During The Bye Week Media Availability

Josh Heupel Challenges Tennessee to Play Smarter, Finish Strong During Bye Week

With Kentucky up next, Heupel’s message centered on making the most of the remaining season. That starts with how Tennessee handles its time on the practice field and in meetings. “Everything in this game is about how you finish,” Heupel said. “You can look back at last week and us not finishing the game that we need to, and you can push forward to needing to go finish the season the way that we need to.”

For the Vols, that process began with a detailed examination of their previous game. Tennessee reviewed each series across offense, defense and special teams to show how one unit’s performance affects the others. “We did an autopsy of the game,” Heupel said. “Showed each series, offense, defense, special teams, how it all plays together and opportunities that we’re in control of to change the way the game’s played.”

The emphasis is on correcting what Tennessee can control, particularly communication, execution and penalties. Asked how the Vols can become a smarter football team, Heupel pointed to experience and preparation. Personnel changes during a game create situations in which players must receive the entire signal, communicate and carry out their assignments. “It’s nothing extraordinary,” Heupel said. “It’s doing ordinary things at a really high level, consistently for 60 minutes.”'

Heupel also made clear that those expectations influence playing time. Guys that consistently show that they’re not going to play smart aren’t playing on game day,” he said. “We are evaluating. We have officials out at every practice.”

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) dumps the ball off to Tennessee wide receiver Radarious Jackson (3) during a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

George MacIntyre’s Development Continues

The bye week also gives Tennessee’s quarterbacks additional practice time as the coaching staff evaluates their progress. Heupel said George MacIntyre continues to learn from his opportunities, with encouraging moments and areas that still require improvement.

“Every exposure you have, you learn from, you gain confidence from,” Heupel said. “There’s some things he did at a really high level last Saturday. There’s some things that he’s got to be a lot better in and would like to have back, too.”Asked about three potential touchdown passes that did not count, Heupel stressed that evaluating a quarterback requires more than reading the final statistics.

“If you’re simply looking at results of plays, that can be extremely misleading,” he said. “You’re looking at the full body of work.” Heupel offered a brief response when asked whether both quarterbacks were competing to start or play against Kentucky. “They’re both practicing and practiced well today,” he said.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is grabbed by South Carolina defensive back Peyton Williams (31) during a college football game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heupel Praises Bishop’s Growth

Heupel’s comments extended beyond Tennessee’s on-field corrections. Asked about DeSean Bishop’s personal development, he praised the running back’s accountability, discipline and commitment to taking advantage of his opportunities. “For him, it all starts with his faith,” Heupel said. “A guy that’s accountable, disciplined, works extremely hard, and has taken full advantage of the opportunity, the resources, the exposure to different things since he got here on campus and has absolutely flourished.”

Heupel offered an especially strong endorsement of what Bishop represents. “He represents everything that’s good in college athletics,” he said. Bishop remains a significant part of Tennessee’s plans down the stretch. However, Heupel pushed the focus back to the present when asked about winning the remaining games and pursuing a playoff berth.

“We got to be in the present,” Heupel said. “DeSean is a massive part of our football team and has played at a really high level. He’s got a chance to heal up this week, too, and we’re going to need him at his best as we go down the stretch.”

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks at notes during the second quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Chance to Reset Before Kentucky

Following eight consecutive weeks of football, Tennessee’s open date provides a chance for players and coaches to recharge. “There’s a little bit more time to catch your breath mentally, physically, emotionally, recharge the battery,” Heupel said. “That’s important for everybody in the building.” The Vols are also beginning Kentucky preparation while spending additional time on fundamentals. Heupel highlighted details such as footwork, pad level and a quarterback’s angle coming out from under center as examples of the small things that influence execution.

The challenge is to use that extra time productively. “When they’re in the building, that’s practice, it’s your meetings, you got to maximize it and prepare the right way and take advantage of it,” Heupel said. “It’s not a full week off, but there’s moments and times to recharge."

Kickoff vs Kentucky is set fo 6:15pm on November 7th, at Neyland Stadium

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.