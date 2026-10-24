What The South Carolina Loss Means For The Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee needs to use the bye week to get back on track. The College Football Playoff is still in reach. As well as the SEC. However, they have no room for error.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks kicker Malik Orsan (32) kicks a field goal against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Costly Mistakes Leave Vols With Little Margin for Error

Tennessee had already climbed out of a 14-point hole. It had established its running game, taken the lead and moved within minutes of another important SEC victory. However, the Volunteers could not overcome their own mistakes.

Malik Orsan’s 48-yard field goal as time expired gave South Carolina a 27–24 victory Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The loss dropped Tennessee to 6–2 overall and 3–2 in SEC play, leaving the Vols with a missed opportunity and less margin for error entering their final four games.

A week after beating Alabama, Tennessee had a chance to sustain that momentum and remain among the conference’s leaders. Instead, 12 penalties and two costly late possessions helped turn a potential road win into a damaging defeat.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is grabbed by South Carolina defensive back Peyton Williams (31) during a college football game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Comeback Was Not Enough

There was plenty of fight in Tennessee’s response to an early 14–0 deficit. The Volunteers leaned on their rushing attack to get back into the game. Two rushing touchdowns brought Tennessee even at 14 with 8:06 remaining in the second quarter. A third rushing score, coming with just 24 seconds left before halftime, put the Vols ahead 21–17.

Tennessee finished the first half with 128 rushing yards. After a difficult start, the ground game had given the Volunteers an opportunity to leave Columbia with a victory.

That opportunity was still there late in the fourth quarter.

However, a botched fourth-down play with 3:35 remaining gave South Carolina possession at its own 39-yard line. The Gamecocks traveled 61 yards in six plays, tying the score at 24 with 1:17 left. Tennessee still had time to answer. Instead, pressure reached George MacIntyre, who was hit and fumbled with 33 seconds remaining. South Carolina recovered at the Tennessee 34, setting up Orsan’s winning kick.

The Stakes Rise for Tennessee’s Final Four Games

The loss makes Tennessee’s pursuit of an SEC championship game appearance more difficult. It also puts greater pressure on a November schedule featuring Kentucky, Texas A&M, LSU and Vanderbilt.

The Volunteers can still improve their position over those four games. However, Saturday showed why cleaning up their execution must be central to that effort. Tennessee demonstrated the resilience to recover from a two-touchdown deficit on the road. Its rushing attack provided a foundation, and the Vols carried a lead into the closing minutes.

Yet those positives could not erase the penalties or the late mistakes. The concern moving forward is that Tennessee let a winnable game slip away after doing much of the work needed to take control.

With four games remaining, the Volunteers still have meaningful opportunities ahead. Capitalizing on them will require the same fight they showed in Columbia, paired with far better execution when the game is on the line.

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