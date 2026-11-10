What Mike Elko Said About Tennessee's Offense Ahead of Saturday's Showdown

Tennessee is set to take on Texas A&M on Saturday, and the Aggies are in great need of a win against the Vols.

The Aggies came into the season with College Football Playoff aspirations but have fallen short of that goal this season and currently sit at 4-5.

Head coach Mike Elko has come under a lot of fire because of this. Elko, in his third season in charge of Texas A&M, had done a great job up until this season, leading Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff last season. But due to the team's poor performance this season, every game down the stretch is important for Elko.

That starts with Tennessee on Saturday. There will likely be 100,000-plus Aggie fans in attendance, and this will be no easy task for Tennessee.

Elko held his weekly presser yesterday, and he praised Tennessee ahead of the matchup.

Mike Elko on Tennessee

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko voices his displeasure with an official during the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Really talented running back. Really physical offensive line. Two elite tackles. The quarterback is getting better each week. It'll be a big challenge for us," Elko told the press.

More of What Elko Said

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko watches warm ups prior to the game against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elko also addressed why he chose to keep first-year offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, despite mounting pressure for his job amidst the Aggies' struggling offense.

"Just doing what I believe is the best thing to give us a chance to be successful right now, and I think that's how we evaluate everything. And if I felt like there were better options or better opportunities or better things that we could do within the program to help us win, we would certainly do them. Right now, I believe that's our best opportunity to be successful. So I do think 450 yards points to that.

When On3 reporter Carter Karels asked Elko whether he had long-term confidence in Wiggins. Elko was very upset with the question.

"That's not for now. That's a stupid question, Carter."

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