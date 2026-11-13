Tennessee Football Commit Finally Receiving Recognition He Deserves

Derrick Baker is a three-star quarterback committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. Even though the Vols' commit might only be a three-star, he is extremely underrated.

This season, Baker has led his Milton team to a 9-1 record in the regular season. He has thrown for 28 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He has added 523 yards and 10 scores on the ground, totaling 38 touchdowns and over 2600 total yards.

Baker is finally receiving the recognition he deserves.

Rivals' Name Baker as Candidate to Win Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year

Derrick Baker | Via Derrick Baker on X

Now that the regular season has concluded in Georgia high school football, Rivals' Andy Villamarzo named five players he thinks could win the 2026 Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Baker was recognized along with Duke quarterback commit Aiden McPherson, Miami quarterback commit CJ Cypher, Stanford running back commit Marquis Fennell, and 2029 four-star quarterback Jordan Wiggins.

Baker has some serious competition for this award, but if he plays well during the postseason, the future Tennessee quarterback could take home one of the most prestigious awards a high school football player could win.

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Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) is dragged out of bounds by Briarcrest Christian's Wilkes Anderson (11) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, in Brentwood, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With about a month until National Signing Day, the class of 2027 only has a few more months in high school before heading off to college, and Tennessee will be getting some great players.

Tennessee's in-state class might be one of its best, with players like five-star running back David Gabriel-Georges (I'm counting him even though he's originally from Canada), four-star receiver Kesean Bowman, four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon, four-star offensive lineman Princeton Uwaifo, four-star tight end Malik Howard, three-star running back Asa Barnes, three-star defensive back Jaden Butler, three-star linebacker JP Peace, three-star defensive back Slim Leavell, and three-star receiver Dayon Cooper.

These players all chose to stay home for a reason, and many of them will likely be key contributors to the Vols' future success.

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