Many expected this to be a down year for the Tennessee Volunteers, but it has been anything but. The Vols find themselves 9-2 with one game left in the season. They also find themselves controlling their own destiny to make the College Football Playoff.

Not only has the team outperformed most expectations, but how they have done it is even more impressive. The team has been littered with injuries all season long. Their depth has been tested, and it has come out on top for the vast majority of the season.

One of the players who has stepped up this season is not getting enough attention, especially after his performance against LSU.

Javin Gordon Creates A Different Advantage

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6) carries the ball ahead of LSU defensive end Jordan Ross (29) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeSean Bishop is the clear best running back on the roster, but as we get deeper into the season, the depth in the running back room is important. The reserve backs have experienced a lot of turmoil this season. Javin Gordon missed the start of the season, and Daune Morris broke his leg in a car accident. Despite this, the running game has still been the driving force of the offense this year.

As I mentioned, Gordon missed the start of the season, but has since returned. His role took a massive increase when Morris was injured and ruled out for the year. This was evident against LSU, when Gordon consistently came up with massive plays.

Gordon finished the contest with 54 yards on 10 rushing attempts, but also added 2 catches for 9 yards. In a game in which Bishop struggled to find consistent running room, Gordon was able to supplement him to help move the chains.

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Gordon offers a great change of style from Bishop that the Vols have been able to use to switch up the defense's approach. While Bishop is a bruiser, Gordon offers more speed. He excels on the edges, but don't be fooled; he is able to find holes between the tackles also.

For the Vols to make a deep run in the postseason, they will need more than just Bishop in the run game. This LSU game was a great example of how it should look. When the Tigers loaded the box to stop Bishop, it hindered the whole offense and kept the Vols off schedule. When Gordon was added into the mix, it forced LSU to consider the outside run game or even screen passes.

This was a noticeable shift in the game, and I do not believe it was a coincidence that the offense started to move more when Gordon was used. As the season continues, look for how Gordon forces Tennessee opponents to change how they play defense.

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