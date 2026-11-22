Tennessee football silenced the LSU Tigers with a 27-13 win on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers remain in a great position for the College Football Playoff. Those are the rankings that matter these days, but the Coaches and Associated Press polls still release on Sundays.

After another dominant defensive showing and a night where Faizon Brandon ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, the Vols moved up in both polls on Sunday. Tennessee comes in at No. 7 in the Coaches and AP polls.

The Volunteers will find out their updated CFP ranking on Tuesday night. Tennessee should be in a position to move up at least one spot, or more, depending on how the committee views things this week. The Indiana Hoosiers, who took the No. 8 ranking last week, lost to the Washington Huskies 27-24 in overtime. That leaves the defending national champion with two losses on the year.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, all the Vols have to do is win and stay true to who they are. The formula has worked so far, and with a defense led by Jim Knowles, Tennessee should feel confident no matter who the opponent is.

“Listen, a big part of this formula is the way our defenses play,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said Saturday night. “Defending the run, playing tight coverage. It's hard to drive a full length of a field against this defense, and our fans probably question some of what I've done around midfield, but it all is intermixed into playing the style of football. And just tonight was an elite job by our defensive staff, Coach Knowles, our defensive coaches, and our players. Elite performance.”

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When it comes to scoring defense, Tennessee is No. 7 nationally with 14.2 points per game allowed. They’ve given up just 13.87 points per game in SEC games alone, including just one touchdown given up in each of the last two games.

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