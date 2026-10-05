What We Learned From Tennessee's Win vs Auburn

The Tennessee Vols were able to use a strong second half to pull away from the Auburn Tigers to get their 3rd win of the season. This puts them at 3-1, with their one loss being the narrow defeat to the top-ranked Texas Longhorns. Though this game showed some flaws with the Vols, it also allowed us to learn more about the team.

What We Learned from Tennessee’s Win Against Auburn.

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrates after Tennessee catches an interception during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest thing that became blatantly evident was how resilient the Vols defense is. This might sound like coach talk, but it is a vital thing for a defense to have. Tennessee’s defense had been sensational through the early weeks of the season, and against Auburn it was no different.

Despite the offense only scoring 3 points at half, the Vols were only down 4 points due to the great defense. The biggest thing, though, was how the Vols' defense held up even when they appeared to be getting tired.

Numerous times in the game, as the Tigers were starting to find their rhythm and move the ball, the defense would muster up enough energy to get a negative play. It felt like after every big Auburn play, Tennessee’s defense would respond with a negative play. The defense proved they can be relied on to stop momentum at any moment.

What That Means for Tennessee Moving Forward

Tennessee defensive lineman Ethan Utley (17), Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) and Tennessee defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate after Tennessee recovers a fumble from Auburn during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the offense still trying to figure out some of their issues it has become increasingly important for the defense to step up. Think back to two seasons ago when the Vols made the College Football Playoff largely because of the dominance of their defense. This defense gives similar feelings.

The Vols' defense played exceptionally against Texas, but the fact that it has now happened two weeks in a row against different offenses shows how real it is. This defense is one the Vols can ride to multiple victories this season. If they are able to get the offense on track to pair with the defense, then Tennessee might become one of the very best teams in the SEC this season.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.