The Tennessee Volunteers won in decisive fashion against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. This win was impressive for the Vols, especially with the defense holding the Aggies to just seven points and under 200 yards in the game. Despite many thinking this could be a close game, the Vols ultimately won with a final score of 22-7.

This was a road win that helps boost the resume, but it was not against the highest-quality opponent, as the Aggies are just 1-6 in the SEC and 4-6 overall. The silver lining is that road wins are still valued, even if the opponent is subpar. So, did this win elevate Tennessee in the rankings?

The Latest College Football Playoff Ranking for Tennessee

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrate with Mariyon Dye (9) after Dye recovered a Kentucky fumble during a college football game on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The newest College Football Playoff Rankings have been released, and the Vols slot in at No. 9. This means the Vols are still in contention to host a CFP first-round game, but are one spot removed from this. It also positions them well to move up if they are able to win out.

What This Means for the Vols

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite another week passing and the Vols picking up another win, not much has changed for Tennessee, although they dropped one spot. Unless something absolutely crazy happens in the last two weeks across all of college football, Tennessee will need to win out to feel confident in their chances of making the CFP.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Do not let the rankings fool you; there is still a lot of work to do before the Vols' spot is secured. With so many 2 loss teams in college football, a third loss feels devastating. Especially when one starts to consider the teams in the SEC that just have two losses.

This presents an interesting scenario for the Volunteers. They are really looking at two outcomes. The first is that they win out and host a playoff game inside Neyland Stadium. Which, by all accounts, would be an incredible atmosphere and an all-time great moment in Tennessee History.

Then you have the second outcome. That is, Tennessee loses another game and is out of the CFP entirely. Even with a high ranking, the Vols have virtually no margin for error. This week will be a big test for the Vols as they welcome an old friend and foe, Lane Kiffin and his LSU Tigers.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.