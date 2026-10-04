Everything Josh Heupel Said After Tennessee Defeated Auburn

The Tennessee Vols have won their first SEC game of the season after defeating the Auburn Tigers 24 – 14. The game was certainly an interesting one as the Vols were down 3 – 7 at the half and ended up making a change at quarterback. DeSean Bishop was the hero for the Vols as he dominated in route to a career high in yards and touchdowns.

After the game Josh Heupel had a lot to discuss and here is everything he said.

Josh Heupel’s Opening Statement

“I think there's only one fitting way to uh to start this uh press conference. If at first the game or breaks go against you, don't let up. Put on more steam. Proud of our team uh for doing that in the second half. Um, but you know, we're honoring uh General Neland here in his legacy. Um, uniforms, everything. Um, it's the right way to start this press conference. And, uh, defense held everybody in the game, special teams, phenomenal job. Uh, Jackson Ross in our punt unit, I think five inside the 11. And ultimately, offense was able to find a little bit of footing in the uh, in the second half. and resilient. Loved the way they came out and played um and competed. Um there's so many things in the first half that uh offensively got to do better uh on. Uh but proud of our team. Uh I'm going to say this too. Uh extremely grateful, proud of our fans that uh they followed General Nean's maximum as well in a game that it's ugly. Uh our players feel their energy. Um they were resilient. They were into the game. Uh, phenomenal job by them as well. So, I don't know if our athletic director will let me do this, but they get a game ball, too. All right.”

Josh Heupel On George MacIntyre Today

“Um, first of all, I thought George did some positive things early when he went in the ball game in the first half, too. Um, situationally, there's some things all of us got to be better at. Uh, it's the second straight week. We got a sideline play where we don't ultimately get out of bounds. Um, but George's ability to throw the football in the second half allowed us to create big play, in particular, the one to Mike early. Um but uh in general it allowed us to take advantage of some of the things that they were giving us. Uh it was a great lesson uh for everybody in the in the locker room. Um George, you don't know when your opportunity is coming. He's ready. Um goes and plays extremely well. Teis Metcalf, you know, gets his opportunity, goes out, plays extremely well, but finishes the game uh with the ball in his hands too uh on the la last defensive stand. So great uh great lessons for our football team.”

Josh Heupel On Nic Moore

“Nic um you know bumping out. He had repped a little bit during training camp uh at that position. Just played extremely well um throughout the course of the game. Um huge smile on his face at the end of it. Um proud of him for the effort to get ready to go play and play hard the way he did.”

Josh Heupel On if There Were Halftime Adjustments or Similar Gameplan for the Second Half

“A lot of the same things that we were doing in the first half. Uh you know, we were playing in a bunch of 12 personnel. We liked um what we had in the run game in that and uh some of the play action uh execution a little bit better. Um and u you know George made some good throws throughout the course of it too.”

Josh Heupel On How to Approach the Quarterback Situation

“Yeah, we'll go watch the tape. You know, uh Faison um you know ultimately like didn't play his best football. Um you know, the turnover on the sideline and some of the things um you know, just progressions. Um but uh I’ve said it a bunch to you guys, we're going to need them all throughout the course of the year. Um, you know, I alluded to that a little bit earlier, uh, with guys that had to step up and, um, you know, we'll get back in the building on Monday and continue to grow and, um, there's a lot of growth left for us on the offensive side of the football and that's a positive that we get a win today.”

Josh Heupel On Why Desean Bishop Had So Many Carries

“Uh the way he was running the football. Um you know, he feeling much better this week than he was uh a week ago. Um you know, but he's a fighter. Um I thought he had really good vision and you know, he made a couple of bounce cuts that uh were the right time. Uh big time plays by him and um ultimately just you know, the way the game unfolded.”

Josh Heupel On What Factor Will Decide Who Starts at Quarterback Moving Forward

“There won't be just one factor. Um, ultimately, um, I said a minute ago, we'll need them both through this this stretch and in the conference, too.”

Josh Heupel On His Message to the Quarterbacks After This Game

“Yeah, enjoy this win. like it wasn't pretty on the offensive side of the football. You know, our guys celebrated the way you should when you win in this league. Um, it’s not always going to be perfect. You find a way to be plus one. You got to be the best team on the field every Saturday and uh proud of our guys for doing that today.”

Josh Heupel On Dejuan Lane

“Yeah. uh guy that has some experience in what we're doing, right? Uh but has continued to grow. Um made some terrific plays. Uh some pressures was in the back field causing havoc. Um you know, obviously the pick. um just continuing to grow and playing extremely well right now.”

Josh Heupel On the Possession Right Before Halftime Not Resulting in Points

“Yeah. Uh, one to get off your goal line, not give them a short field. Um, was big. Um, got into a two-minute mode. We didn't operate as well as we need to in that too, you know, try to get, you know, three points out of it. And, um, but it was a big part of the football game because it hadn't been going well. um to not have our defense have to go back out there uh where they have a chance for a two for one uh possession, you know, finish the first half and start the second half with the ball.”

Josh Heupel On the Fourth Down Decisions by Both Teams Late in the Game

“Yeah. Uh three was a lot different than getting seven uh offensively just how you have to play down the stretch. Um believed in our guys up front. Um you know, and they went and executed. Um you know, great pad level and finishing the run. Uh defensively, they're in their big personnel. Uh typically inside uh play and uh we do a really good job playing with eye discipline on the edge and uh you know, go kill it. But we set the edge and then uh our interior guys are able to react and get back out and make a stop.”

Josh Heupel On the Offensive Line Today

“Thought they played uh hard. They played well. Um not perfect. It never is up front. Um thought they protected uh really pretty well throughout the course of the football game. Um you know, a couple of the early ones, you know, quarterbacks quick out of the pocket And or there's things down the field that uh are open. Um but um I'm proud of the way they came back, the way they practiced. Um you know, they enjoyed having the game, putting their hands on the offensive side of the ball in the second half, too.”

Josh Heupel On if Faizon Brandon’s Performance Was Because of His Shoulder

“Um I don't know that I would say that. Um ultimately, um you know, we'll watch a little bit of the tape and see more of it, but um we'll go from there.”

Josh Heupel On What George MacIntyre Has Done to Be So Prepared

“Yeah, hardest thing to do Uh I think um that position. Um you know, we rep our twos uh a bunch um more than a lot of other places that I've been as an assistant, not as a coordinator, but as an assistant. And um I think that helps in their preparation uh staying dialed in one to a game plan but two fundamentals and technique. Um George, you know has stayed locked in. Um when we first named a guy we told them both that almost every time it ends up being that multiple guys are going to be needed. So, you better be ready for your opportunity. And um proud of George for being ready and prepared uh today.”

Josh Heupel On MacIntyre’s Demeanor Coming in the Game

“Ready to go. Um you know um talked to him in in pregame. Um and he's got a great look in his eye, and you know he ready to go.”

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