When Tennessee Football Could Make Their Starting Quarterback Decision

The Tennessee Volunteers have had an ongoing quarterback battle, which has been the front and center of fall camp thus far. As of now, it seems that the two players who are set to be in the competition until the end are true freshman Faizon Brandon and second-year gunslinger George MacIntyre.

Many believe that this is going to be a competition that carries over to the deep part of training camp, which is something that Ari Wasserman and Andy Staples discussed. Staples gave the exact date that he believes could be the day Tennessee announces the decision for their quarterback ahead of the 2026 season. Here is what he had to say.

When Tennessee Football May Make This Decision

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"So, Monday, August 24th, Ari, could be a big day. Because maybe that's the day that we find out who wins the Tennessee quarterback competition," Staples said on the podcast.

August 24th is the first Monday following the conclusion of what is expected to be the second scrimmage. If fans think back to the past with Joey Aguilar and Jake Merklinger, this was a similar timeline in which they made their decision.

While the decision could come around this time, it is safe to say that Wasserman isn't sold that this is going to be an easy decision that is just made through training camp.

This Decision Could Carry Over

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's kind of hard to make a truly, 100% informed about your starting quarterback in camp if they are not being hit. Like sometimes people in those positions, that are, you know, pro contact, bigger, stronger, athletic guys, need to be thrown into a place where there is live action where they can truly evaluate how they are going to play on Saturday. So, I think that this is a difficult decision, and I'm not boots on the ground every day in Knoxville, but I wouldn't be surprised if this bled into the season a little bit so you can get to see live reps against real competition to have a complete evaluation on how he's going to play the game," Wasserman said on the podcast.

What if it's MacIntyre? Staples explained that he doesn't believe the Vols will go without looking at Brandon in live competition to make a decision. He explained how the Furman game could be key.

Furman Could Play a Part

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon speaks to a camper at his Youth Football Camp at Anderson County High School on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Even if you think that George outplays him going in and you name George the starter, you will probably get extended time looking at Faizon Brandon against Furman. Then you can have a better understanding of what he is going to look like in that environment when he's live and can get hit," Staples said on the podcast.

Until a decision is made, the quarterback battle will be the center of attention and will be something that many need to monitor closely.