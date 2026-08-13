Each Former Tennessee Football Player Playing on Thursday to Begin the NFL Preseason

The Tennessee Volunteers will be well represented by many former players during the Thursday slate of games in the NFL, as preseason football has returned. Here is where each of the players is, and who they will play.

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals

Aug 2, 2026; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) looks on during Detroit Lions training camp at Meijer Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Barnick-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a game where everything is ultimately one-sided. There are no former Vols on the Cincinnati Bengals, but on the other side of the coin, there are plenty of players who will be playing for the Detroit Lions. The newest addition may be the biggest, as former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is set to play for the Lions and will be battling to become the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart. He will be joined by Cade Mays, Jabari Small, and Tyre West, who are all expected to play, other than Mays, who remains injured at this time.

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Kamal Hadden (36) reacts to making a stop against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers will have two former Vols on the roster, while the Steelers are similar to the Cincinnati Bengals, with zero players on the roster. The Packers will have Kamal Hadden, a former Vols cornerback on the outside, while also having former tight end for the Vols, McCallan Castles. Both players will have the chance to be a star for this team during the preseason. Hadden has the best chance of seeing the field out of the two, as he is expected to be a priority rotational player for this season.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't much to say about this contest, as this game will feature no former Vols. That means if there were to be a game to steer away from while searching for a game that features former Vols, this would be the one.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game features two former Vols, who were both key and star players for Tennessee. Those players are Dont'e Thornton and Jermod McCoy, who are both expected to be stars within this Las Vegas Raiders team. As for the Cardinals, there are no former Vols on the roster, giving Tennessee fans a clear team to cheer on during this contest.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Dominic Bailey runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is one of the calmer games of the day when it comes to former Vols players, as there will be only one former Tennessee player competing. That player is Dominic Bailey, who is going to be playing on the interior of the defensive line for the Texans this season. He is expected to get some reasonable reps in this contest.

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Hendon Hooker (16) during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is rich in former Vols, as there are five who will see the field during this game. However, four of the players are on the same roster, while the other player will be on the other roster. As of now, the Titans play the role of having the most Vols on the roster, as the Titans have former cornerback Alontae Taylor as one of their captains, and he will be joined by some of the big stars of the past. This includes Jalen McMurray, who is set to be a slot cornerback, Hendon Hooker, who will be one of the gunslingers, and Morgan Cox, who is the long snapper. As for the 49ers, they will have Bryson Eason on the defensive line. If there was a game fans should absolutely watch, it would be this one.