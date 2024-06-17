Where Tennessee Can Improve for 2024 Season
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off of a pretty successful season as they finished with a 9-4 record. The 2023 season did not live up to the standard that the Volunteers reached in 2022, but things continue to improve under head coach Josh Heupel, and if Tennessee if going to have to improve in 2024, there is one area they need to improve upon.
Last season, Tennessee ranked 75th in the nation for red zone conversion rate. The Volunteers scored just 83.3% of the time when they reached the red zone. To make matters worse, only 51% of the time they scored touchdowns and the rest were field goals. So of the 54 attempts in the red zone Tennessee had, 28 of them resulted in touchdowns.
One way Tennessee can improve those numbers is by scoring before they get into the red zone. Part of what made the Volunteers' offense so successful in 2022 was how explosive they were. They were able to pick up yards in bunches and turn deep shots into touchdowns. If they can get back to that standard in 2024 under Nico Iamaleava in his first year as the starter, then they will be in good hands.
It is unlikely that a team coached by an offensive minded coach like Josh Heupel will struggle in an area such as scoring points two years in a row, but if Tennessee has playoff aspirations this season, then those numbers will have to improve.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.