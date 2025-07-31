Tennessee Football Climbs to No. 9 in 2026 Class Rankings
Tennessee football just took another major step toward securing one of the nation’s top 2026 recruiting classes. The Volunteers landed a commitment from five-star athlete Salesi Moa, bolstering an already loaded group of blue-chip talent.
Moa’s commitment elevates Tennessee’s 2026 class to No. 9 nationally, according to recruiting services. He joins a star-studded group that now includes a total of 13 four- and five-star prospects, a haul that firmly positions the Vols among college football’s elite recruiting powers.
Currently, Tennessee trails only Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Texas in the rankings. Still, the Vols’ momentum under head coach Josh Heupel is impossible to ignore. Moa’s versatility as an athlete adds significant depth to a class that already features top-tier playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Recruiting experts view Moa as a game-changing prospect who could contribute in multiple roles at the college level. His size, athleticism, and football IQ make him a prime candidate to become an immediate impact player once he arrives in Knoxville.
For Tennessee, Moa’s commitment represents more than just another elite addition. It is a statement that the Vols are building toward sustained national relevance in the coming years. With the 2026 class shaping up to be one of the program’s strongest in the modern recruiting era, the excitement in Knoxville is only growing.
If the Vols continue this pace, they could close the 2026 cycle with their highest-ranked class in over two decades and potentially challenge the SEC’s traditional recruiting hierarchy.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee