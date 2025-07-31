Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Climbs to No. 9 in 2026 Class Rankings

Five-star athlete Salesi Moa commits to Tennessee, boosting the Vols to No. 9 in the 2026 recruiting rankings with 13 four- and five-star players.

Josh Greer

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee football just took another major step toward securing one of the nation’s top 2026 recruiting classes. The Volunteers landed a commitment from five-star athlete Salesi Moa, bolstering an already loaded group of blue-chip talent.

Moa’s commitment elevates Tennessee’s 2026 class to No. 9 nationally, according to recruiting services. He joins a star-studded group that now includes a total of 13 four- and five-star prospects, a haul that firmly positions the Vols among college football’s elite recruiting powers.

Currently, Tennessee trails only Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Texas in the rankings. Still, the Vols’ momentum under head coach Josh Heupel is impossible to ignore. Moa’s versatility as an athlete adds significant depth to a class that already features top-tier playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Recruiting experts view Moa as a game-changing prospect who could contribute in multiple roles at the college level. His size, athleticism, and football IQ make him a prime candidate to become an immediate impact player once he arrives in Knoxville.

For Tennessee, Moa’s commitment represents more than just another elite addition. It is a statement that the Vols are building toward sustained national relevance in the coming years. With the 2026 class shaping up to be one of the program’s strongest in the modern recruiting era, the excitement in Knoxville is only growing.

If the Vols continue this pace, they could close the 2026 cycle with their highest-ranked class in over two decades and potentially challenge the SEC’s traditional recruiting hierarchy.

