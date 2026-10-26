Xavier Gilliam Receives Major Recognition in Newest NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid ranked Gilliam No. 11 overall in his top 50 prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft. Gilliam also checked in as the second-ranked defensive tackle, trailing only Ole Miss standout Will Echoles, who landed ninth overall. The rankings, published Oct. 22, place Gilliam within striking distance of the top 10. They also put Tennessee’s defensive tackle ahead of several prominent offensive prospects, including LSU tackle Jordan Seaton and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) closes in to tackle Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith (5) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Gilliam Stands Out

Reid’s evaluation highlights a defender capable of creating problems in multiple ways.

“His game centers around quickness, as his first step is difficult for blockers to match,” Reid wrote.

That initial burst is only part of the appeal. Reid also praised Gilliam’s hand usage as a pass rusher and his ability to hold his ground against the run. His evaluation describes an interior defender who can beat blocks with quickness while also handling physical exchanges at the line of scrimmage. For an NFL evaluator, that combination offers an intriguing starting point. Interior pressure can prevent quarterbacks from stepping into throws. Meanwhile, a tackle who also holds up against the run gives a defense more flexibility when choosing personnel.

Gilliam’s production provides substance behind the scouting report. Through Oct. 17, Reid credited him with 22 tackles, five sacks, and 9.5 tackles for loss. His statistical summary also included two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two passes defended. Those numbers represent the cutoff used in the rankings, rather than his updated season totals.

What the Ranking Means for Tennessee

A spot at No. 11 puts Gilliam firmly in the early first-round conversation. However, a prospect ranking is different from a mock draft. Reid’s board evaluates players across positions; it does not predict which team will select them. That distinction matters with months remaining before NFL teams make their decisions.

For Tennessee, the immediate value of Gilliam’s recognition is straightforward: one of its interior defenders is being evaluated among the best players in the class. The remaining schedule offers more opportunities to strengthen that assessment. Consistent disruption, sound run defense, and the ability to win against different blocking approaches would give evaluators more evidence to consider.

Gilliam has already earned a prominent place in the discussion. His next challenge is turning that recognition into a sustained case as one of the draft’s premier defensive prospects. With the final four regular-season games coming up and plenty to play for, Xavier Gilliam and the Vols could climb even higher.

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