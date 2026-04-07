Why a 3-0 Start in 2026 Is Crucial for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers

Why beginning the season with a 3-0 start will be crucial for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers' success in 2026.

As the 2026 college football season approaches, numerous programs and coaches have placed multiple goals for their program, as teams look to compete for a College Football Playoff spot and potentially a national title at the end of the year.

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams amid these preparations, and are looking to improve upon last year's disappointing results. But while they college football playoff berth is the ultimate goal for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, the Volunteers should set their sights on a early season goal, to kickstart their playoff campaign.

Why Beginning With a 3-0 Record in 2026 is so Important for the Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) keeps going after breaking a tackle from Arkansas defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Difficulty of Schedule

This season, the SEC is beginning a nine-game conference schedule for all its member teams. Which means the Volunteers' schedule will become even more difficult. However, the first three games of Tennessee's season will be non-conference opponents, with only one of them being a Power Four program.

Beginning the season with an undefeated record will not only provide some momentum for the Vols, it will also provide some much-needed wiggle room for the team as it begins its conference slate.

Historical Indications

Josh Heupel's Volunteers have started a season with a 3-0 record twice before. The first season (2022) saw the team have arguably its most successful year under Heupel, as the team ended a massive winning drought against Alabama and reach the No.1 ranking during the regular season.

The second instance (2024) remains the only season the Volunteers have reached the College Football Playoff. Beginning 2026 in similar fashion to both seasons could be an excellent way for the Vols to return to the playoff and have a chance at winning a national title.

Overall Morale

Tennessee fans were rather displeased with the results of last year's season, and some fans are beginning to question what the future of the program may look like under Josh Heupel. A fantastic way to combat any negative narratives around the program will be to handle business in the first quarter of the season.

The Vols will begin their 2026 season and quest to start 3-0 on Saturday, September 5th, as the team hosts the Furman Paladins. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.