Can Tennessee WR Mike Matthews Reach This Major Milestone During the 2026 Season?

Can Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews achieve this major milestone during the 2026 college football season.

The Tennessee Volunteers have produced a handful of extremely impressive receivers during the Josh Heupel era, and seen their fair share of incredible seasons during that span. But as the 2026 college football season approaches, the Vols will be looking for a new star pass catcher following the departure of Chris Brazzell to the NFL Draft.

The most obvious answer to make up for Brazzell's loss of production in wide receiver Mike Matthews, who is entering his third season with the Volunteers. Matthews was a major component to the Volunteers' offense in 2025, but will need to make an even bigger impact in 2026.

Matthews took a major step in the right direction following his freshman season as he accounted for more than 800 yards through the air and experienced career highs in touchdowns, receptions, and yards. but with the expectation that he will be WR1 this coming season, there is a new goal that has been set for the wide receiver.

Can Mike Matthews Reach 1,000 Receiving Yards in 2026?

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) is grabbed by Alabama defensive back Red Morgan (16) during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since the beginning of the Josh Heupel era in 2021, there have been three separate wide receivers to surpass 1,000 yards, with Brazzell being the most recent to do so during the 2025 season. Should Matthews achieve this goal, he will become the fourth.

Matthews was one of the highest rated wide receivers in his recruiting class when he joined the Volunteers' roster and has been far from a disappointment thus far. However, his talent and prestige suggests their may be another level to his game that has not been displayed on the field yet.

While expectations for Matthews in 2026 are extremely high, the main catalyst for his success will be the Volunteers' new starting quarterback. The team is currently experiencing a position battle between Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre.

Turning in a 1,000-yard season in 2026 requires a handful of factors outside of Matthews' control. However, doing so would be a massive boost for the Volunteers' offense in 2026 and could help the Vols make their second all-time appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Matthews and the rest of the Volunteers will return to action on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts the Furman Paladins. A kickoff time and TV network for this game will be determined at a later date.