Why Tennessee's Decision To Play Boo Carter On Defense Has Worked
Tennessee had a solid recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. A big part of the success of this class was landing top in-state four-star Boo Carter.
Carter was listed as an athlete in high school as he played many positions on both sides of the ball. These positions included WR, RB, S, and CB. The electric playmaker gained a lot of attention from the media for his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands. He was great in the return game showing breakaway speed and great route running on offense.
Following his commitment to the Vols, Tennessee fans would begin to question where the future Volunteer would play.
That question was quickly answered in camp as the athlete would be placed on defense at the STAR position. Originally scheduled to be the backup to returning defensive back Jourdan Thomas, Carter was still expected to make a big impact in the rotation. That was until Thomas went down with an injury in camp that has kept him out for the full 2024 season. This bumped Carter up to the official starting star role.
Carter has split reps with Christian Harrison throughout the season and has impressed so far. The off-season decision that this staff made paid off in the end as the Volunteers are stacked at the WR position including Bru McCoy, Squirrel White, Dont’e Thornton, Chris Brazzell, Mike Matthews, Kaleb Webb, and Chas Nimrod. One would say Carter would’ve still found himself with playtime at this position just not as significant as he has now.
Carter is set for the biggest game of his short-lived Tennessee career so far as the Vols travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners of Oklahoma.
