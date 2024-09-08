Why Tennessee's Win Over NC State Was the Most Important of the Season
The Tennessee Volunteers picked up a crucial win on Saturday night against NC State at a neutral site field. Both teams were ranked headed into the game and the Volunteers routed the Wolfpack by a final score of 51-10. It was dominating performance and it arguably was already the most important win of the entire season.
With the expanded playoff being introduced this season, there is a little more leeway for teams throughout the regular seaosn. There doesn't appear to be a need for anyone to go undefeated for 12 games and 10-2 might even be the threshold. With that being said, Tennessee beating NC State makes the Volunteers feel a lot more comfortable about the rest of their schedule.
Tennessee still has games remaining against Oklahoma, Alabama and Georgia. Oklahoma and Georgia are both on the road while Alabama will make the trip to Neyland Stadium. Those are arguably right now the three hardest games remaining for Tennessee and the Volunteers could go 1-2 in those football games and still make the college football. Obviously, Tennessee would rather not lose any of those games, but it's nice to know the Volunteers are in the best possible position prior to getting their conference schedule started up.
Tennessee will host Kent State during week three for a 7:45 PM kickoff on SEC Network.
