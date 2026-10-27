Vikings vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, and they have wins over two of the three other teams in the NFC North.

Can they make it a clean sweep in Week 8?

Minnesota is on the road for the first of two meetings with the Detroit Lions this season, and Kyler Murray and Co. are underdogs for the fourth time in seven games in 2026. Minnesota is a perfect 3-0 against the spread as a dog, and it has relied heavily on the No. 1 defense (in EPA/Play) in the league to make that happen.

The Vikings are No. 1 in points allowed, No. 2 in yards per play allowed and No. 1 in success rate through their first six games, but they have a tough test against a top-five Detroit offense that beat Green Bay in Week 7.

Both of these teams came out of Week 6 byes with a win, and the Lions (4-2) are looking to make a push for the top spot in the NFC North. All four teams in the division are currently over .500, so every game means a ton for wild card positioning as well this season.

Jared Goff and the Lions are just 1-4-1 against the spread, yet they’re field-goal favorites at home for the second week in a row. Can they find a way to cover against Brian Flores’ vaunted defense?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for a marquee NFC North battle in Week 8.

Vikings vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings +3 (-112)

Lions -3 (-108)

Moneyline

Vikings: +140

Lions: -166

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Vikings vs. Lions How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Vikings record: 6-0

Lions record: 4-2

Vikings vs. Lions Injury Reports

Vikings Injury Report

Aaron Jones – questionable

Lions Injury Report

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. – questionable

Ben Bartch – IR

Devin White – IR

Kerby Joseph – PUP

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Trends

The Vikings are 4-2 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 1-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 0-2-1 against the spread at home this season.

The Vikings are 3-0 against the spread on the road this season.

Detroit is 1-3-1 against the spread when favored in 2026.

Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread as an underdog in 2026.

The OVER is 5-1 in the Lions’ six games in 2026.

The UNDER is 5-1 in the Vikings’ six games in 2026.

Vikings vs. Lions Key Player to Watch

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions

There aren’t many players with as big of a weekly workload as Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The former first-round pick already has 166 touches this season, handling 134 carries and 32 receptions. He’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry while putting up 620 rushing yards, 270 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns.

Gibbs is the leading contender for the Offensive Player of the Year, but Week 8 presents his toughest test in the 2026 season. Minnesota is No. 1 in EPA/Play on defense and is allowing just 4.2 yards per carry. The Vikings have been a little easier to attack on the ground, ranking ninth in EPA/Rush compared to No. 1 in EPA/Pass.

If Gibbs has a big game against this defense, he may start garnering some love in the MVP market.

Vikings vs. Lions Prediction and Pick

After combining for 61 points in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings have not played a single game with more than 39 combined points. They’ve hit the UNDER in five games in a row, and I think the total in this NFC North matchup is a little high on Sunday.

Yes, Detroit is a top-five offense in yards per play this season, but it finally was held in check by another elite defense (Green Bay) in Week 7, scoring just 20 points. The Vikings are on another level when it comes to scoring defense, allowing 74 total points in 2026. The next-closest team? Kansas City with 103.

On the offensive side of the ball, Minnesota is a bottom-10 team in yards per play and is in the bottom five in both success rate and EPA/Play. That may change against a shaky Lions defense, but it's worth noting that the return of Brian Branch (who had a pick in Week 7) worked wonders for Detroit against Green Bay.

I don’t love either side in this game since I think Minnesota is a little overvalued given its offensive struggles. Still, I don’t see the Lions lighting them up for enough points to push this game near 50 combined points.

I’ll take the UNDER in a key NFC North showdown.

Pick: UNDER 46.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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