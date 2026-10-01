Xavier Gilliam's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn

Tennessee appears to have received good news regarding one of the biggest pieces of its defensive front heading into Saturday’s SEC matchup against Auburn.

Defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam is not listed on Tennessee’s initial SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report for the Auburn game, indicating that the Volunteers currently expect him to be available. That comes after Gilliam suffered an injury scare during Tennessee’s 20 to 17 loss to No. 1 Texas.

Gilliam Goes to Medical Tent Against Texas

The concern began with 8:40 remaining in the second quarter against Texas.

Gilliam went down after an 11 yard run by Texas quarterback Arch Manning on third and 18. Tennessee’s medical staff attended to Gilliam’s lower body before he walked off the field under his own power with a noticeable limp.

Gilliam went directly into Tennessee’s medical tent for further evaluation. Fortunately for the Vols, he did not remain out for long. Gilliam returned late in the second quarter on Tennessee’s following defensive drive.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilliam Still Made an Impact

Even with the injury scare, Gilliam put together another productive performance.

Tennessee officially credited him withfour tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry against the Longhorns. His two tackles for loss were his most against an FBS opponent during his college career.

Through Tennessee’s first four games, Gilliam has recorded four sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss, establishing himself as one of the Vols’ top defensive playmakers.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Josh Heupel praised Gilliam this week for the impact he has made beyond the box score.

“Just his ability to get to the football, first and foremost. He’s violent, he plays with great speed, he’s physical at the point of attack and is disruptive, disengages from blocks,” Heupel said.

Gilliam Expected to Be Available Against Auburn

The latest update is encouraging for Tennessee. This is a good sign due to the fact that he was unavailable for the post-game presser due to the fact that he was receiving treatment following the game.

Gilliam’s name does not appear on the Vols’ initial SEC availability report for Auburn. While that does not necessarily mean he is completely free of soreness following the Texas game, there is currently no indication on the report that his availability is in question.

Barring a change before kickoff, Gilliam is expected to be available when No. 17 Tennessee hosts Auburn at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers marching band in the stands during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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