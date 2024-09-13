Game Preview: Tennessee Vs Kent State
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on Kent State in their third game of the season following a great week one showcase against Chattanooga and a dominant win in Charlotte, North Carolina against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Tennessee has yet to give up a defensive touchdown this season and has had dominant drives on offense thanks to star red-shirt freshman Quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava has done damage both through the air and the ground which will force this Kent State defense to stay on its A-game.
Tennessee will be lined up against Junior QB Devin Kargman. Kargman hasn’t been great this season posting a 19.5 QBR which is the 126th ranked out of the FBS as well as throwing for less than 400 yards and only three touchdowns to two interceptions. To put it in perspective Iamaleava had 314 passing yards in the first half of the Chattanooga contest.
Kent State has struggled to run the ball and many anticipate it to be a similar outcome to the past two weeks for Kent State as the Vols have been dominant up front.
Senior Luke Floriea will pose as the biggest threat to Tennessee coming into this game as he is the leading receiver with 196 yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns. Kargman will likely look to get the ball to him quickly if they will do any sort of damage to this Vols defense.
Leading up to this game has been a bit quiet and the main focus seems to be on Oklahoma in two weeks however you can never look past an opponent and Tennessee fans likely know that better than anyone.
The Vols are -49 point favorites for this Neyland night game and many on social media seem to be taking the over in this one.
How to Watch Kent State vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th, 2024
- Game Time: 7:45 PM
- Spread: -49 Tennessee, O/U 62.5
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: 99.0% Tennessee, 1.0% Kent State
- Tennessee Player To Watch: (CB) Rickey Gibson
- Kent State Player To Watch: (WR) Luke Floriea
- Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Watch: SEC Network
- Game Updates: Volunteer Country (SI)
- Tennessee Record: 2-0
- Kent State: 0-2
