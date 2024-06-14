How to Watch Tennessee vs FSU - College World Series
The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are in Omaha, Nebraska for the third time in four years under head coach Tony Vitello and they are schedule for their first matchup of the College Baseball World Series Friday night at 7:00 Pm EST.
The top-ranked Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles will face off at full strength Friday night in a double-elimination format. The winner of Friday night's game will play the winner Virginia and North Carolina. The Vols are the prohibitive favorite in Vegas to win the title.
How to Watch Tennessee vs FSU - College World Series
Event Date: Friday, June 14th, 2024
Time - 7:00 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ESPN
Stream on ESPN - HERE
The Volunteers are still in pursuit of not only a national title, but college baseball records as well. They've already broken the national record for most homeruns in a season under the BBCOR era, but there's still a chance they could run down LSU's 1997 home run record set at 188 home runs. The Vols need ten home runs to tie, eleven to break the record.
National Title Betting Odds Via FanDuel
- Tennessee +260
- Texas A&M +350
- Kentucky +470
- North Carolina +700
- FSU +800
- Virginia +1000
- NC State +1100
- Florida +1100
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.