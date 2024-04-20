Jaylen Wright Ranks as Top-50 NFL Draft Prospect
Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright was a top-50 prospect on ESPN's latest 2024 NFL Draft board.
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright has garnered much attention ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. He's 20 years old with three seasons of SEC experience without an insane workload. NFL executives got to see him test at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He's quickly risen up draft boards throughout the process, as evidenced by ESPN's recent big board. National writer Jeff Legwold broke down the top-100 prospects ahead of next Thursday's NFL Draft, and Wright checked in at No. 48 overall. He was the No. 2 running back, only behind Texas running back Jonathan Brooks.
"In every draft there are a handful of players who beg the question: why didn't he get more snaps," Legwold wrote. "Wright is one of those players with ridiculous workout numbers (his 40 time, a 38-inch vertical jump and 11-2 broad jump), a career 6.2 yards per attempt average and the potential to have far more impact in the passing game. Wright has put the ball on the ground at times; he had four fumbles in 2022."
