No. 5 Tennessee closed the regular season with a 26-12 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night at FirstBank Stadium, moving to 10-2 and 7-2 in SEC play ahead of the College Football Playoff. The Vols were without De'Sean Bishop, and freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon left with a first-quarter knee injury.

George MacIntyre threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns, Javin Gordon ran for 129 yards on 31 carries and Justin Baker added 84 yards on 13 carries. Tennessee scored 20 points in the second quarter, the last three on Cooper Ranvier's 50-yard field goal at the horn, and outgained the Commodores 396-201.

The defense held Vanderbilt to 30 rushing yards and 3-of-14 on third down. Its four sacks gave Tennessee 51 for the season, a program record. After the game, Josh Heupel talked about how the team handled the injuries, Jim Knowles' first season running the defense, MacIntyre's growth and the chance at a home playoff game in Neyland Stadium. Here is everything he said.

Opening statement

“Coach (Johnny) Majors said it a lot, "They remember what you do in November." Really proud of this football team. How they finished the regular season, the last four ball games, how they competed tonight. It's a great group of young men that work hard, compete hard, believe in one another.

“They've been through a bunch. We've had injuries, young quarterbacks. We faced some of that tonight, and it's a resilient group. The next person always steps up, and couldn't be more proud of our staff and our players, finishing tonight, finishing the regular season the way they did. It's our third 10-win season in five years. Extremely proud of this group.”

How Tennessee won without DeSean Bishop and Arion Carter

“Yeah, we started Ory (Williams) at guard. I thought the running backs stepped up, all three of them. Hunter Barnes is carrying the football. Justin Baker, once he got his feet on the ground, ran physical, had a great game. J.G. (Javin Gordon), same thing.

“It's a great example of the next guy stepping up, preparing for your opportunities so that you are prepared when your opportunity comes. It's a great lesson for everybody. Extremely proud of that group.”

His evaluation of Ory Williams in his first start at left guard

“Ory did some really good things. A couple things early that can get cleaned up, but I thought he played solid football.”

The aggressive approach at the end of the first half, throwing on offense and using timeouts on defense

“You're just talking about the two-minute situation, right? We go to score. George (MacIntyre) played extremely well. He'd like to have one thing back tonight that everybody saw, but he played extremely well. Handling the huddle, four-minute situation at the end of the game, et cetera. Was accurate with the football. Big touchdown.

“Defensively, they go out, I think they had an incomplete pass, out of bounds, then we get a sack. We get them in long-yardage, allows me to be aggressive with the timeout.

“Offensively, we pop a run. I think it was J.G. (Javin Gordon) or Bake (Justin Baker) at that time. Able to be aggressive and go get points out of that drive. Again, the second quarter was a big turning point in the game and how the game was played. It was all three phases operating efficiently, playing really good football, and the offense getting the ball in the end zone.”

Whether he has ever been through a season with this many injuries

“In general, this week we had a couple guys that were nicked up that are going to come back. We had more season-ending injuries on the front end than we've had to deal with, and almost all of those were non-major collision injuries, too. Then we've had a couple throughout the course of the year.

“The team's resilient. It's not easy. I think it's a credit to our players that aren't necessarily in the position that they want, but they keep growing, keep straining. It's a credit to our staff, too. There's a lot of moving pieces. It's harder than you want it to be, but our staff has done a great job.

“We do have a great staff. Defensively, Coach Jim (Knowles) and that staff, what they've done, the style of play, it's been elite. Couldn't be more proud of that group and our players.

“And offensively, continuing to grow and find ways to be efficient and effective and move the football. Been different than we have in the past. It's a credit to everybody that we're able to tie it all together and play that way.”

What a home College Football Playoff game would mean for the program

“It would be great for our fans. It would be great for our players, too, but we have the best fans in the country. You go back to before we arrived at Tennessee and the state of the program when we took it over. This is a special place. It's as good as there is in college football. The history of it, the passion of it. It would be awesome to have a night like that inside of Neyland.”

Nov 28, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) celebrates a made field goal against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Ranvier's season after four more field goals improved him to 24-of-25

“Obviously in the offseason, it was a point of major interest and need to fulfill that spot with somebody that was going to be elite in critical situations. Cooper's been nothing short of fantastic. I wouldn't trade him for anybody in the country.

“Defensively and then special teams, you look at his efficiency, what he's done. It's a major part of allowing us to play the style of football that we are, all three phases together. The specialists in general, but starting with Coop, they've been elite all year long.”

How the team's identity has held up through injuries and quarterback changes

“The style of play is one thing, but the physicality that they approach and play with play in, play out, the belief in the guys that they're playing next to, the guys on the other side of the phase or another unit, how they finish football games, the way we play in the fourth quarter. It's a special competitive makeup inside of that locker room.”

Seeing freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon go down with a leg injury in the first half

“You hate it. We're trying to take a shot on the outside and ultimately scrambles. The guy, he's been through a bunch. Highs, lows, all of it, like almost every young quarterback is. Obviously we hope and we want the best outcome here for him.”

Whether he knows how serious Brandon's injury is

“I don't. They did something precautionary during the middle of the game. We'll find out more here on the back end.”

The tight ends' impact in the run game

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“Those guys have been fantastic. The physicality in the run game, there's a lot on their plate. Different structures, how we block it, a lot of moving parts. Those guys, as much as anybody in what we do offensively, they have as much on their plate as any position. Those guys have been great in the core blocking. You saw a perimeter screen to the running back tonight that was a big play in the second quarter.

“Those guys have been great out in space. They've been a major part of the pass game. They weren't tonight, but they've been a major part of the pass game. Those guys have been elite. Coach Abeln has done a great job with those guys.”

What clicked for Justin Baker and how he stayed ready for his chance

“Early in the game, with some of the movement, pressures, how things were getting blocked, he maybe missed a cut or two. I just think he got into the flow of the game as he got more action. You look at the physicality of how he ran the football, getting pad under pad. He was right when he bounced it. He read things extremely well. Couldn't be happier with his performance.

“It was cool in the locker room, just how excited the other guys, and not just offensive guys, the defensive guys, were for him. They know how good of a football player he is, and it was fun for him to have the night that he did tonight.”

Where George MacIntyre's growth showed up most in this game

“Some of the games have played out differently. Tonight I thought he did a great job understanding protections with all the presentations, pressures that they were showing. There was a lot of decisions for him in the run game that go unnoticed that he did an elite job (on).

“He was extremely accurate with the football. Missed one down the sideline to RaRa (Radarious Jackson) early, but really accurate. He'd like to have one throw back, but the competitive makeup to come back, bounce back and go play the next play afterwards and just has continued to get better, more comfortable, more confident, more ownership of everything that's going on, command. Really good performance from him tonight.”

Jim Knowles' impact on the defense in his first season

“I don't think you can overstate it. Before the season, pretty much every question I got from everybody in this room is Year 1s haven't been very good for him. … It's been a pretty good Year 1 for them.

“It's a credit to our staff, guys that were here, guys that came in. It's a credit to our players, how hard they worked early on in the process to take control and master what we were doing. As multiple as we are, it's a real credit to everybody in that defensive unit. The staff, starting with Jim, assistants and our players as well.”

Getting to know MacIntyre since recruiting him at Brentwood Academy

“Highly talented, competitive guy. You saw that when you watched him play football, when you saw him play basketball. Great family. Mid-State kid that wearing the Power T means everything to him. A guy that's battled through adversity. Not being named the starter, getting to start, getting injured, battling through it.

“He competes every single day. He's continuing to grow in understanding of what we're doing, what defenses are presenting and how to attack them. He's extremely poised, and tonight was one of, if not his best performances.”

What comes to mind with the defense setting the program's single-season sack record at 51

“I start thinking about Reggie White and great players, Leonard Little, that have played here. I think about Coach Knowles, our defensive line staff, but the staff in general, the work that's gone into it. You think about the ownership and growth from young players inside of that room.

“X (Xavier Gilliam), still a young player, playing at an elite level obviously, but a core group. The growth of the other guys that are involved in that, too. The 'backers have been a huge part of it. Our safeties, corners at times, too. It's a group that continues to get better.

“As good as we've been, we got an opportunity to get into the postseason. The challenge to this football team, not just our defense, not just the special teams or offense, but the entire team, is how do we continue to get better, because it's going to take that to continue to win when you get to the postseason.”

What the defense's consistency has meant to the season

“It's allowed us to play a different style of football. Tonight I was aggressive on a couple of fourth-and-shorts that were unsuccessful, but defensively they go out and handle their business and find a way to get off the field. They handle sudden change extremely well. They've handled, really, every situation extremely well. Our red zone defense has been massive.

“It's allowed us holistically, with a young quarterback, we pre-planned some changes. I've said it, your identity as a football team kind of takes hold as you begin and get into conference play. It's allowed us to play a little bit different brand, style of football, and it's been winning football for us this year.”

How clinching a playoff spot this year compares to two years ago

“Every year is different. Every group's different. I couldn't be more proud of this group. When we started, somewhere (around) January 20th, there were a lot of unknowns, a lot of questions that I fielded by you guys and rightfully so, too, our fans too, but this group has understood that the people inside of that locker room and inside of that team room, you're in control of your own destiny. What you put into it is going to be what you get out of it.

“They've sacrificed. They've poured into it, and the challenge that I issued our team in the locker room is, alright, the regular season is done. We're going to be in the postseason. What it looks like exactly, we don't know yet. The challenge for us is to heal up here in the immediacy, but to get better in every phase of the game. This team still has a lot of ways that we can continue to get better. It's going to take our best as we get into postseason play and take it one day, one play at a time.”

An update on Justin Baker after he was hurt on the sideline

“I don't (know) for sure. He was walking around celebrating, having a good time with his teammates tonight. It looks positive. Hopefully we've got everybody that we can back and healthy.”

Closing statement

“To our fans, happy Thanksgiving weekend. God has blessed this team in a really special way. Coach (William) Inge being on the sidelines, being a part of everything, it's a true miracle. There's a lot for our program to be thankful for, and we are thankful for our fans as well. Appreciate the way they showed up tonight.”

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