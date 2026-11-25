The College Football Playoff rankings have shown what a joke the process can be, with committee members meeting weekly to decide who is ranked where. For weeks, Tennessee sat spots below Alabama, even though the two teams have the same record and Tennessee owns the head-to-head after dominating the Crimson Tide 26-10 on the Third Saturday in October.

In Tuesday night's rankings, the Volunteers finally moved up to No. 5, one spot ahead of Alabama, after beating the LSU Tigers 27-13.

“The committee felt that both Texas and Notre Dame deserved to be ranked ahead of Alabama.”



CFP Committee Chairman Hunter Yurachek explains the shakeup in the ranking of SEC teams this week 👀 pic.twitter.com/YpDZx0eXHV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 25, 2026

CFP committee chair Hunter Yurachek explained the move. He pointed to several results from Saturday, but one of his comments still didn't make sense to some.

“When we first ranked Alabama at No. 3 two weeks ago, their résumé looked different than it did when we started the ranking process this week,” Yurachek said. "So much so that the committee felt that both Texas and Notre Dame deserved to be ranked ahead of Alabama. And then you couple that with the UCLA loss and the Indiana loss and a Tennessee win against LSU, Tennessee moves up to a point where they're now directly comparable to Alabama. You've got the head-to-head, Tennessee over Alabama, and thus the switch where you have Texas at three, now Notre Dame at four, Tennessee at five and Alabama at six."

Wednesday morning on ESPN's Get Up, ESPN commentator Joe Tessitore was asked about the rankings, and he unloaded on Yurachek's explanation.

"The absurdity of phrases like 'it brings Alabama and Tennessee closer together in the room,'" Tessitore said. "The bull crappery of the College Football Playoff selection committee's jargon and lexicon. 'Closer together in the room'? They played on a da** football field."

Oct 14, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Sportscaster Joe Tessitore, left, talks with sportscaster Jesse Palmer before a game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tessitore said it shouldn't have taken the committee this long to recognize the obvious, and many agree wholeheartedly. Head-to-head should matter. Especially when said teams have the same record.

"It took until now to realize they actually played a game on a football field? Stop with all this stuff," he said. "All these phrases, this lexicon, to try to make cogent arguments over why we have teams..."

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He agreed the committee finally has the SEC teams in the right order, and he backed Texas as the highest-ranked two-loss team. I think no one should argue that.

"Not all schedules are created equal. Not all wins and losses are created equal," Tessitore said. "And Texas passes the eye test as well as the résumé."

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) escapes the tackle from Alabama linebacker Luke Metz (4) and Alabama defensive back Carmelo O'Neal (28) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it came to Tennessee and Alabama, he kept it simple.

"Tennessee beat Alabama on a football field. We don't need language off to the side about 'pods' and 'groupings of four,'" Tessitore said. "They played a football game, and results have to matter."

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