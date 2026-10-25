How Former Tennessee Star Nate Ament Performed in His NBA Debut

Nate Ament spent one season in Knoxville, but his presence was felt despite his short tenure. He helped the Vols go to the Elite Eight, averaging 16.7 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and 1.0 steals per game.

He was selected 13th overall in the NBA Draft back in June by the Miami Heat but was immediately sent to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat.

He did not appear in the Bucks' first two games of the season (he had been battling an injury). However, he finally made his NBA debut on Saturday night.

Nate Ament Makes NBA Debut

Oct 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a sot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Nate Ament (15) during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucks took on the 76ers, and Ament finally saw the court, although Milwaukee would drop the game 127-116

Ament played 11 minutes, and in those minutes, he missed his only shot attempt of the night, but he did score his first NBA point from a free throw in the first half. He also grabbed three rebounds and a steal in the loss.

His fellow rookie, Brayden Burries (from Arizona), finished the night with 10 points.

The Bucks are now 0-3 on the season.

More About Nate Ament’s Career at Tennessee

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) attempts to score while guarded by Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nate Ament struggled in his first few games in Knoxville, but picked things up once SEC play began. One of his biggest performances for Tennessee came against rival Alabama, as he dropped a career-high 29 points on 50% shooting with seven rebounds as the Vols took down the Tide 79-73.

He would go on to score 29 points two more times last season, once against Kentucky and the other against Oklahoma.

In the NCAA Tournament, he battled through an injury in the first round against Miami (OH), only playing 16 minutes. He continued to battle through the injury, playing two days later against Virginia, and would drop 16 points in the win over the Cavaliers.

His best game of the tournament came in the Sweet 16. He shot 6-for-10, scoring 18 points, helping Tennessee beat Iowa State.

He did struggle in his last game in a Tennessee uniform, only shooting 2-for-12 as the eventual champions, Michigan, destroyed Tennessee.

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