Jeremy Fears Jr. is a junior guard for Michigan State. Fears is one of, if not the best, college basketball players in the country, and he has been playing like it in the Spartans’ first four games.

In Michigan State’s last game against Northern Iowa, Fears finished with 24 points and nine assists without a turnover. Against second-ranked Duke, Fears struggled a bit, but still managed to have a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists in the upset win.

What makes Fears so difficult to stop is his playmaking ability. Last season, he averaged 9.4 assists per game, and this season he is off to a hot start, averaging 10.0 assists per game through Michigan State’s first four games of the season.

Can Tennessee Stop Jeremy Fears?

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fears is very difficult to stop. If you focus on stopping him from scoring, he’ll hit an open man for a shot. If you focus on stopping him from passing the ball, he’ll hit a three in your face.

In Tennessee’s last game against Tennessee State, not a single one of the six Tigers who shot over five shots shot 50% or more.

Fears is a much better player than anyone on Tennessee State, but that does not mean Tennessee is not capable of stopping him.

It does mean that the Tennessee guards will have their hands full all night, especially with this being the Vols' first real test of the season.

More About Tennessee vs. Michigan State

Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr., right, moves the ball as Toledo’s Sean Jones defends during the second half on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tom Izzo has the Spartans playing like one of the best teams in the country right now. In their last game, Michigan State hit a school record of 18 three-pointers against Northern Iowa.

As previously mentioned, Michigan State also upset Duke by 18 points, led by Fears. Cam Ward added 14 points off the bench, and the Spartans held Duke to just 33% shooting from the field.

Tennessee struggled to shoot the ball against Tennessee State, and if the Vols do not change things, this could be a rough game.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.