The Tennessee Volunteers are set for one of the most important games of their entire season, as they are going to be playing against the Michigan State Spartans, who have one of the best teams in the nation.

In fact, the Spartans landed a signature win over the Duke Blue Devils this month, which is part of why many believe Tennessee will be an underdog, despite playing against this team in the comfort of their home arena.

Nov 13, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the second half against the Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's best win of the season was against the Wofford Terriers, but they have yet to play a game that they have had to sweat prior to tip-off, even though their underwhelming performance vs. Tennessee State is something that almost caught them up in the end.

They will have to play better if they want to defeat this Spartans team, which is led by one of the best guards in the country. That player is Jeremy Fears Jr., who is averaging 16.8 points per game, while averaging 10 assists per game. He also shoots 55/39/78. This is something that showcases how efficient he is, as he is already earning himself some attention for potentially being the Naismith Award winner in 2026-2027.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In my opinion, someone else who should be in that conversation will be the player going up against Fears Jr. That player is Terrence Hill Jr., who is a guard for the Vols and has been spot-on all year long. He hasn't been as balanced as Fears Jr., but his scoring has been better on average. He averages 18.0 points per game, while averaging 3.7 assists per game.

Hill Jr's splits are also solid, as he is shooting 52/33/88 from the field. This goes to show he is one of the best productive athletes in the country as well.

This matchup is one to watch and one to remember. Many fans will want to watch this game. Here is how you and other fans can watch this game.

How to Watch: Tennessee vs. Michigan State

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) attempts a shot during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Radford at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Nov. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

• Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT

• Where: Food City Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)

• Watch: ESPN2

• Stream: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in on Vols on SI

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