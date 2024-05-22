Dalton Knecht Projected Top 10 Pick in Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Former Tennessee Volunteer Dalton Knecht is projected to be a top 10 pick in the latest 2025 NBA mock draft.
The Tennessee Volunteers just recently wrapped up their 2024 NFL draft class with three players being selected. However, football isn't the only sport that they are producing upper-tier talent into the next league. Tennessee's basketball program is on the verge of having one of its former players potentially go early in the first round, as Dalton Knecht is part of the upcoming class. And according to the latest 2025 NBA mock draft, he will be a top-10 pick.
In the latest mock draft by ESPN, Knecht was projected to go ninth overall to the Memphis Grizzlies. He would be the first Volunteer to go inside the top 10 since Dale Ellis back in 1983. Here is what ESPN had to say about Knecht and the pick:
"An injury-plagued season gives the Grizzlies a chance to add more talent to a roster already featuring three significant building blocks in Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. Considering the team's timetable, and the urgency surely in place to make a run back to the NBA playoffs next season, finding plug-and-play options who can contribute immediately without too long of a development runway will likely be important. At 23 years old and coming off an All-America season, Knecht looks like an attractive option with that in mind. He's one of the best shooters in this class, but he can put the ball in the basket in a variety of ways and has the frame and length to play either wing position."
For Tennessee fans, it would certainly be a special occasion to see one of their beloved former players stay within the state at the professional level. Knecht helped lead the Volunteers to an elite eight finish this past season and is viewed as one of the best overall scorers in the class.
In the 2023-2024 season, Knecht averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and shot 45.8% from the floor. He also received 1st-team AP All-American honors and brought home the Julius Erving Award.
