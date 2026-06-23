ESPN Shares Final NBA Draft Projection for Tennessee Basketball Star Nate Ament

The NBA Draft is finally here, and the Tennessee Volunteers are expected to see one of their best players from the 2025-2026 college basketball season selected within the first 10 selections of the draft. That player is Nate Ament, who is fresh off an electric season as a freshman, and is set for his first season in the NBA after the conclusion of the draft.

While there have been different projections at different times, there is a brand new projection for the talented prospect to land with a specific team ahead of draft time, according to ESPN. Here is where they believe Ament will be selected.

Nate Ament Gets Selected by the Dallas Mavericks

Apr 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg holds the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year trophy during a press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"Dallas' hiring of coach Dusty May away from Michigan was an intriguing Monday headline, with all three Michigan prospects -- Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg -- potentially on the board for the Mavericks at this slot. However, there is skepticism within the league about the extent of May's influence on this pick, with team president Masai Ujiri set to make his first selection in charge," Jeremy Woo stated in his article.

He then would go into the possibility of Ament becoming the selection and why it makes sense for the Mavericks with the No. 9 selection on Tuesday.

"Rival teams have come to view Ament as a candidate for the Mavs, with his range starting at No. 6 with Brooklyn and another potential landing spot at No. 10 with Milwaukee. He would be an intriguing frontcourt partner for Cooper Flagg, creating a tall, skilled forward pairing with plenty of long-term upside," Woo said.

Next, he would detail how a forward is the right move thanks to a returning piece that the Mavericks have ahead of next season.

"The Mavericks have expressed openness to moving back in the draft, keeping their options open as they build around Flagg. The franchise has signaled to other teams that it plans to keep Kyrie Irving entering next season," Woo said.

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