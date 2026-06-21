Two Tennessee Baseball Commits Receive Huge MLB Draft Projection

Tennessee baseball is set for a massive offseason filled with plenty of big news when it comes to the draft, including finding out who will make it or won't make it from the MLB Draft event.

The Vols will be losing multiple prospects who are committed at this moment to MLB teams, as many of these prospects are expected to be selected very early in the draft. This includes two commits who recently received their prediction from one of MLB's finest analysts, Kiley McDaniel on ESPN. He believes that two of the commits for the Vols will be selected in the top 15 of the draft.

Here is where he has the two prospect being selected within the first round of the draft.

Jared Grindlinger (Commit) - Pick 13 by the Cardinals

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander walks to the pitchers mound during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Cards have had a solid run in their player development recently, helping them to rethink a bit what kinds of players they should draft to make the most of it. Grindlinger possesses a premium set of traits as a pitcher and hitter: command of a three-pitch mix from the left side and elite bat to ball with a solid power/speed combination as a position player. Taking a two-way prospect here would give St. Louis parallel development projects that make Grindlinger a better option than the other top available talents," McDaniel said in his mock draft on ESPN.

Trevor Condon (Commit) - Pick 14 by the Marlins

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander returns to the dugout after taking out pitcher Taylor Tracey (29) in an NCAA college baseball game against and Texas on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Marlins have been targeting players similar to the Orioles: position players with above-average power and some defensive/athletic value. There isn't a great option who fits that mold at this pick so I'd normally go with the best available college pitcher, but Condon is too good for me to pass up. He's a plus hitter and plus runner who has been super productive on the biggest stages. There's the faint rumble of Kevin McGonigle's music playing right now," McDaniel stated.

Unlike other projections, the talented analyst didn't reveal a landing spot for projected first-round selection and former Tennessee baseball pitcher Teagan Kuhns. Many believe that he will be the first active Tennessee player to be selected in the upcoming draft.

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