Everything Tennessee Basketball H Rick Barnes Said Following Win Over Rice
The Rick Barnes led Tennessee Volunteers moved to 4-0 on the season after protecting the home court in a 91-66 victory over the visiting Rice Owls.
The Vols will now set their sights on Tennessee State as the two will meet on November 20, 2025.
Before we look too far ahead, Rick Barnes met with reporters following the win over Rice to breakdown the successful night at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
Jaylen Carey Production
“Again, Jaylen's really been focused the last week or so. I mean, really, he knows we need him. I think he's really; he was really in tune with what we’re doing, I thought, both offensively and defensively. And, uh, just really proud of him. He and Coach (Amorrow) Morgan have spent a lot of time together working on just the simple things that we need defensively and he’s out there trying to do it. And it’s all new to him. We’re asking him to do a lot of things that he hasn’t done in the past, and he would tell you that. But he’s got a wonderful attitude to try to get out there and expand his game. And I thought he was really solid. I thought Felix had a great mindset. Overall, our post guys were doing a lot of switching. And with that said, when we did switch some, they were rebounding hard in the first half a lot because we, those switches put us in a tougher position to rebound the ball. But again, Jaylen, and I thought Ja’Kobi (Gillespie) played his best half of the season. I thought the way he worked the game for us, managed the game, was really, really good," Barnes said.
Facing Rob Lanier
“You know, games like this, you know, Rob Lanier is really one of the greatest blessings that God ever brought into my life. I love him to death. And I said these guys are going to come in and play hard. They’re going to be aggressive. They’re really well coached. That’s easy to see them do. They did some of the things that we thought, really trying to get physical with their guards. And we knew they were going to hit the glass hard. And it's, I mean when we scheduled this game a year ago, you know, it was before he lost three starters to the portal. But I know this, if I were building a program, he’d be one of the first guys I'd call. The success that we had at Texas and here to start with, he’s had so much to do with it, and I, uh, I love the guy to death. And it’s always hard when you play guys that you feel that emotionally tied in to. But I’m really proud of him. His teams, they never quit and they never will. And Rice is really lucky to have him. And I think he’s one of the most underrated coaches in college basketball," Barnes explained.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Rick Barnes said.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media