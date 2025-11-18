Tennessee Football WR Chris Brazzell II Named National Award Semifinalist
This Monday has been very action filled for the Tennessee Volunteers Football program.
The Vols are coming off of a homecoming win, dealing with an in-house situation, setting sights on the Florida Gators, and much more.
November 17, 2025, a specific player for the Vols would receive some individual good news.
Chris Brazzell II has been productive on a high level for the majority of the season and one prestigious award has taken notice.
The Biletnikoff Award is presented each year to the nation's most outstanding wide receiver.
What does that have to do with Brazzell II?
Tennessee Football released the news on X that Chris Brazzell II is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
Heading into this week's clash in 'The Swamp,' Brazzell II is credited with 52-receptions for 873-yards, and 8-touchdowns on the season.
Four times this year the talented wide receiver has gone over 100-yards in a single game, with the 177-yard effort against Geogia being his season high of yards in a game.
Game Results
- Syracuse 5-Rec 62-Yds 0-TD
- ETSU 9-Rec 125-Yds 2-TD
- UGA 6-Rec 177-Yds 3-TD
- UAB 5-Rec 62-Yds 1-TD
- Miss St 6-Rec 105-Yds 1-TD
- Arkansas 1-Rec 5-Yds 0-TD
- Alabama 7-Rec 66-Yds 0-TD
- Kentucky 4-Rec 138-Yds 1-TD
- Oklahoma 6-Rec 68-Yds 0-TD
-New Mexico State 3-Rec 65-Yds 0-TD
With two more regular season games on the line, Brazzell II will have a few more opportunities to climbs the charts and potentially break 1,000-yards on the season.
If Chris Brazzell II were to win this award, it would give Heupel his second wide receiver to walk away with the hardware.
Tennessee fans will forever remember the 2022 season, and the special season that it was.
Jalin Hyatt was a part of that roster, and Hyatt was presented the Biletnikoff Award before heading to the NFL.
Hyatt finished the 2022 season with 67-receptions, 1,267-Yds, and a school record 15-touchdowns.
The big highlight of the year was the video game stat line that was recorded during the "Third Saturday in October," as the Vols ended with drought against Alabama.
Against the Crimson Tide, Hyatt hauled in 6-receptions, 207-yards, and 5-touchdowns.
You read that right, 5 of the six catches were for points.
Will Brazzell be the next Tennessee winner of the Biletnikoff Award? Time will soon reveal the answer.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media