Tennessee Football WR Chris Brazzell II Named National Award Semifinalist

Playmaker.



Chris Brazzell II has been announced as one of 13 semifinalists for the @biletnikoffawrd — given annually to the nation's most outstanding FBS receiver.



Details » https://t.co/9Ml7ARRZ4k

Vote » https://t.co/iVXil9jY9x#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyoX983niw