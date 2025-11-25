Everything Tennessee Basketball HC Rick Barnes and Ja'Kobi Gillespie Said Following Win Over Rutgers
The Tennessee Volunteers Basketball team is currently in Las Vegas for the Players Era Event.
On Monday, the Vols would defeat the Rutgers by 25-points.
The vols arrived at the event already undefeated and are doing all they can to maintain that status.
That journey began today as Tennessee handed the Scarlet Knights an 85-60 loss.
After the game, Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes and Ja'kobi Gillespie would make their way to the media to field questions.
Preparation Transition from Rutgers to Top 5 Houston
“Well, it’s difficult obviously when you play, but it’s a tough three games for everyone out here, and uh, just great respect. You know, Kelvin (Sampson) and I have known each other as long as anybody in the business. Great respect for Kelvin and his team. We’ll get back and do everything pretty much in the ballroom. Get ready. Obviously, we got to know it’s going to be a hard, physical game. We know each other."
“But uh, really proud of the effort for these guys, today. I thought Ja’Kobi (Gillespie) was terrific, (he) continues to do what we need him to do. Learning how to run the point for our team, but uh, tomorrow there’s no doubt that he’ll have a lot of pressure pushed his way, along with Nate (Ament), and the physicality will be a little bit different, probably. This time of year, you know, we, like most teams here are still finding our way too. And um, you come out of this tournament knowing obviously a little bit more about yourself and what you need to go, which way you need to move, what direction, but we'll look forward to it. Uh, we're here and you'd love to play in big games. And they're all big, obviously, but we know it's going to be a very, very physical game."
Boswell's Defensive Energy
“Well, Bishop had the good fortune to get to play against Jahmai Mashack for a year, and uh, he understands the importance of that role and can be better at it in terms of, he was able to learn from a guy that could really impact the game on that end. Bishop’s gotten himself in really terrific cardio shape where he can play even when he’s tired, which is, I mean, you’ve got to be able to do that and really sustain that kind of effort, but he’s got great feet, but it’s an identity that he really wants to create for himself. Bishop played football in high school, and he’s got that kind of mentality that, you know, he’s not afraid to get there and lock up with somebody and really go at it with ’em. Again, I was really impressed with him today for the fact he hadn’t really practiced since the games he’s missed, but he stayed focused in-terms of where we were in practice every day. Just really proud of what he did today, but he’s got a chance to be as good as he wants to be," Barnes said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to Rick Barnes and Ja'Kobi Gillespie.
