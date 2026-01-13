Tennessee Basketball is Looking to Protect Their Ranking in Huge Contest on Tuesday

Tennessee basketball has been facing a lot of adversity in this part of the season, as they are currently in the middle of conference play and have shown some signs of struggling. They have a record of 11-5 after starting the season hot. They also have a conference record that reads 1-2, with their only conference win coming against the Texas Longhorns off the back of an amazing performance from Ja'Kobi Gillespie. A Performance worth 34 points.

This was the same Texas team that would go into the next game and beat a really good Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program. The Vols played against the Florida Gators in their most recent game, which didn't go very well for the orange and white, as they were blown out. To be fair, the team they played just won the championship last season, but that team is entirely different from the Gators team they played, which made the performance less tolerable in many people's eyes.

Tennessee Looks to Protect the Number Next to Their Name

Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) greets teammates Bishop Boswell (3), Amari Evans (1), and Ja’Kobi Gillespie (0) as they come off the court during a pause in the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns on January 6, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee is tasked with another game that is important for more than just the typical reasons. It is no secret that the Vols are barely hanging on to their ranking, as they currently have a record that indicates they should be outside of the top-25, but remain at 24. The Vols will be playing with the hopes of keeping their ranking, as a loss tonight will likely strip their ranking as a whole.

Tennessee is playing a solid Texas A&M team, which is led through the storm by Rashaun Agee, who is one of the better forwards in the game. He has been averaging over 13 points per game and nearly nine rebounds. This is exactly what you want to see out of your veteran, who isn't just a leader on the court, but also off the court. This team is one of the more well-balanced programs in the SEC, as it continues to show its worth on a game-by-game basis. There are multiple players that the Vols will need to stop, but the guard play will definitely be a key to success for the Vols, as if they can shut down the guards, they will be in better shape.

Tennessee will look to have a solid offensive night with only one player out in this contest. That single player out for the Vols is Cade Phillips, who is out for the season.

