Tennessee Basketball Runs Through Rutgers in Players Era Event
The Tennessee Volunteers have started to become one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to many different sports. One of the sports that they have started to do good in is Men's Basketball, as they were undefeated entering their latest game, which was on Monday.
Tennessee Wins Again
The Tennessee Vols played against a tough Rutgers team that lost a lot of talent last year, but remains one of the better teams in the nation in multiple areas. Rutgers entered the day with only one loss, but after a dominant performance from the Orange and White, the Scarlet Knights walked out with their second loss, and the Tennessee Volunteers walked away keeping their 0 in place.
The Vols have a lot going for them, and they were firing on all cylinders. They had multiple players really shine in this one, including their star guard, Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Gillespie is one of the better players on the team, and it showed in the Vols' win over the Scarlet Knights. Gillespie finished the game with a total of 32 points. He led the team in that aspect, but he also finished with some other stats. He finished the game with four assists, and he also finished the game with three rebounds. Gillespie is one of the best transfer additions that the Vols made, as the former in-state high school star joined the Vols after a great season with Maryland, where he led them to the tournament.
The other player who made some noise is the Vols star forward, Nate Ament. Ament finished the game with a total of 20 points, to bring the duo's total to 52 altogether. That is less than 15 points short of what Rutgers had as a whole. Ament also finished the game with five rebounds and three assists. Ament was the highest-rated commit and signee that the Vols had in the class.
The final score resulted in an 85-60 victory for the Big Orange
The Vols will be back in action sooner rather than later, as they return to action on Tuesday. This time, they will be tasked with playing against the team that defeated them just a season ago to end their postseason. That team is the Houston Cougars. The game will take place at 6:00 PM EST, as they have hopes of winning this contest. They will play one more game this week after Tuesday, which is TBD at this time.