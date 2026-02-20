***Note for our readers: For updates make sure you refresh the article. All big moments and updates will come live to help you stay up to date with Tennessee baseball in the best way.***

Live Updates - Tennessee Baseball vs. Kent State

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander runs out to his spot at third base during the NCAA college baseball game against Nicholls on Feb. 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game has yet to start. It is slated to begin at 4:30 PM EST.

Pre-Game Information

Tennessee’s Tegan Kuhns opens against Nicholls in an NCAA college baseball game on Feb 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action this weekend, as they are set to play three games yet again, but this time they will be playing against someone they have yet to play this season. The Vols have played a total of four games, as they have defeated Nicholls State in their first three games and then defeated UNC Asheville in their fourth game of the season. This was a win that they were battle-tested in the beginning, which is something they didn't experience in their first three games of the season.

Tennessee baseball is now set to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes, who have the chance to be their most difficult game(s) thus far, although the Vols are expected to win. Kent State baseball has already been doing a good job, as they enter this weekend with a total of three wins across their four games. Their lone loss was against the Louisiana State (LSU), which was only a three-point defeat. This team will be looking to sneak one or two, maybe even three games against the Josh Elander-led Vols.

The Vols have their starters formed yet again, as they will be starting the same pitchers as the first three games. By default, that means Tegan Kuhns will be the Friday starter, as he is going to look to have yet another great outing, after finishing his first start with eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. He is arguably the ace for the Vols, which is why he is the first player who will be getting the start of the mound. The other two players will be Landon Mack in game two and Evan Blanco in game three. Across all three of the pitchers, the team finished with 26 strikeouts, which is one of the better starting rotations in the nation. For what it's worth, the Friday starter finished with the least amount of strikeouts.

The game is set to begin at 4:30 PM EST, which is the latest game of any of the three. This is the final series before the Vols make their way to Texas for a weekend playing against multiple teams, which will be the toughest test to date, but first, they will need to win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.