Three Former Tennessee Basketball Stars Who Could Have a Massive NBA Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have steadily improved their ability to get players in the NBA. Rick Barnes has done a good job of getting talent into the program that has legitimate chances to play in the best league in the world. Having players play in the NBA and play well can help the Vols continue to get talent in Knoxville.

These three players have the best chance to improve their status in the NBA and help their teams win meaningful basketball games.

Tobias Harris – San Antonio Spurs

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (23) answers questions from the media during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is almost impossible to think of Tennessee players in the NBA and not first mention Tobias Harris. Harris has long been the best former Volunteer in the NBA and there is a good chance this continues.

Now on the Spurs Harris will be a chance to play on a loaded roster. He should have consistent open looks playing off Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. His averages might not be his career best, but I would not be surprised if Harris has his most efficient season in the league.

Chaz Lanier – Detroit Pistons

Jan 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Chaz Lanier (20) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chaz Lanier is known for his impressively quick release and his ability to knock down threes at an impressive clip. Playing on the Detroit Pistons, Lanier will be playing on one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons also need shooting around Cade Cunningham, so Lanier’s skill set is valuable.

The Pistons have an interesting roster with numerous three point shooters. Lanier has the shooting ability to match these others on the roster and will certainly get his chance to display what he is capable of. If Lanier is able to improve on the defensive end, he could catapult himself into being an important rotation piece.

Jahmai Mashack – Memphis Grizzlies

Sep 28, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jahmai Mashack (21) speaks to members of the Media at Memphis Grizzlies media day at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the fan favorites in Knoxville from recent years is showing NBA fans why he is so beloved. That is Jahmai Mashack. He plays basketball in an infectious way and that might just land him an even better contract.

Mashack is currently on a two-way contract for the Memphis Grizzles, but if he continues to impress then he should quickly get a standard contract this season. Mashack can do everything on the basketball court but shoot. Despite people thinking defense is no longer valuable in the NBA, Mashack proves to be a weapon on the defensive end. If he is able to improve his shooting, then his status in the NBA will skyrocket and he will be a big impact player for the Grizzlies.

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