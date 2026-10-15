Rick Barnes Gives Insight on Jalen Washington's Impact Even Though He is Ineligible

The college basketball season continues to get closer, and teams are trying to dial in their rotations. This season is unlike any other due to the eligibility rulings taking place across the nation. The rulings continue to get more confusing because they consistently change, and there is no continuity.

The Vols have been impacted because fifth-year transfer Jalen Washington has lost his eligibility that he was granted earlier in the offseason. Washington is looking to regain his eligibility and play for the Vols this season.

Rick Barnes was asked about Washington’s case and how he could change the team. In typical Barnes fashion, he did not shy away from what he truly thinks but gave an insightful answer about Washington.

Rick Barnes on if Jalen Washington is Ruled Eligible

Tennessee forward Jalen Washington (9) during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“That's a great question. He changes our team. He changed our team once he came on campus. Because he and DeWayne Brown, for whatever reason, and it’s not something that we did as coaches, but when we break down individually, post, perimeter, those two guys went at each other. And they go at each other every day. And I keep asking the other guys, why won’t you guys do what these guys are doing? I mean, they are going at it."

"Jalen gives us a real physical presence. He’s improved so many other things with our team. So, he is a difference maker. But if he’s not, when we started, we didn’t think we would have a fifth-year guy. We had one scholarship left. We were not going to give it to a high school player because we were already into the summer. So, when the rule broke, what it is today, which I don’t like it, I don’t, but it is what it is. I don’t think the NCAA should have done what they did by announcing it when they did. If they had a way, we wouldn’t be in this situation. But now I think, in my honest opinion, if one (fifth-year) guy is eligible, they should all be eligible. And it won’t play out like that. Probably not."

But the fact is, without him, we’re going to have to have more from Miles Rubin, Braedan Lue, those guys, and even a high school player, Chris Washington. We’re going to have to get something there. But with the versatility, we can swing Jalen Haralson there and play small ball. We actually, the other day, were playing with five guards. So, there’s a lot of different ways we can go with it. But we really would like to have Jalen (Washington). And, again, I just hate that what’s going on with all this is going to hover over the basketball season. This is going to be a great year in college basketball, and we shouldn’t have any of that hovering over it right now. But it looks like he’s going to do it all year long," Barnes said.

These Words by Barnes Should Not be Overlooked

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes yells during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It should be every player's dream to hear their coach give such a glowing remark about their ability to impact the team even without playing. Barnes is a coach who demands hard work and constant effort, so the fact that, in such a short time, Washington’s work ethic has made such an impression is impressive.

The Vols leaned into offense in the transfer portal this offseason, and because of this, the team might look a little different than it did in years past. If Washington is ultimately deemed eligible, then he will provide even more firepower and allow the Vols to have a bigger post presence.

Tennessee might already be picked by many to be one of the best teams in the country, but adding a proven Power 4 starter could push them to even higher heights.

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