Gillespie and Okpara Reflect After Duke Exhibition: “We’ve Got to Learn From It”
Following Tennessee’s 83–76 exhibition loss to Duke, senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie and senior forward Felix Okpara spoke candidly about the lessons learned and the areas that need improvement before the regular season tips off. Both leaders emphasized accountability, physicality, and growth; clear signs that this young Vols team is already building its identity.
Learning Through Adversity
Gillespie, who led the Vols in scoring with 19 points, said the exhibition was exactly what Tennessee needed heading into a long season. “I’m glad we played it and I’m looking forward to working on it Monday,” he said, noting that the matchup against an elite Duke team provided a necessary benchmark for where the Vols stand.
Despite a strong first half, Tennessee stumbled early in the second, allowing Duke to gain momentum with several easy baskets. Gillespie admitted that the Vols didn’t bring the same energy after halftime. “I just don’t feel like we came out ready to go like we did in the first half,” he said. “We kind of let them get a couple offensive rebounds and easy shots. We just got to learn from that.”
Finding Composure and Smarter Offense
When asked about staying motivated during tough stretches, Gillespie pointed to offensive discipline as a key factor. “We just got to take better shots and kind of know what we’re doing more on offense,” he explained. “I feel like we was rushing, just trying to get a shot up. So, we just got to take better shots.”
The senior guard also spoke about his confidence as a shooter, hinting that his summer work has earned him more trust from the coaching staff. “I walked in a lot this summer and I feel like coach got confidence,” Gillespie said. “I kind of knew when to shoot it and when not to.”
Okpara Emphasizes Physicality and Team Identity
Felix Okpara, who finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks, agreed that Tennessee must improve its toughness and presence in the paint. “You just got to start with us, the bigs,” Okpara said. “We just got to impose our will on the glass, and I don’t think we did a good job this game.”
Okpara credited the matchup as a learning opportunity and echoed Barnes’ message about building defensive consistency. “Like Rick said, we’re going to figure it out,” Okpara noted. “This was a good exhibition, just a good game to see where we’re at defensively.”
Appreciating the Moment and Team Growth
For Okpara, the chance to finally play in front of Tennessee fans was meaningful, even in defeat. “It felt great just to play in front of all the fans here in Knoxville,” he said. “It was good. We didn’t get the win though, so yeah, it’s bad.”
Gillespie also highlighted the impact of freshman forward DeWayne Brown II, who provided a spark off the bench. “Man, he was great,” Gillespie said. “He came off the bench and gave us what we’re looking for — rebounding, scoring, and energy.”
While the loss stung, both Gillespie and Okpara viewed it as a crucial step in the team’s progression. The Vols know they have work to do — particularly on the boards and in executing under pressure- but their postgame reflections carried a sense of purpose. As Gillespie said, “We just got to learn from that.”