Vols Show Promise Behind Gillespie and Ament in Exhibition Matchup
The Tennessee Volunteers dropped their exhibition matchup against Duke 83–76 in Knoxville, but the performance offered an early look at the team’s mix of youth, depth, and leadership. Head coach Rick Barnes viewed the contest as a valuable learning experience against one of the nation’s top programs, crediting Duke for its physicality while acknowledging that the Vols “have a lot to learn.”
Gillespie Steadies the Offense
Senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie led the way for Tennessee with 19 points, 2 rebounds, and 8 assists, showing composure and control against Duke’s athletic backcourt. Barnes pointed to Gillespie’s competitive drive and leadership as a bright spot, even in defeat. “Do I think we tried to fight and do what we need to do? We did,” Barnes said. “But we can’t get beat on the glass the way we did.”
Gillespie’s ability to facilitate under pressure kept the Vols within striking distance throughout the second half. His connection with the frontcourt continues to grow, and his balance between scoring and playmaking remains critical for Tennessee’s offensive rhythm.
Ament and Okpara Hold Their Ground
Freshman forward Nate Ament recorded a strong 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in his first high-level collegiate test. His effort on the glass drew praise from Barnes, who recognized the adjustment Ament faced against Duke’s length and physicality. “It was probably the most physical game he’s ever been in,” Barnes said. “He kept fighting, and we’re ecstatic about him. He’ll figure it out.”
Veteran center Felix Okpara added 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks, continuing to establish himself as Tennessee’s defensive anchor. Barnes praised Okpara’s work ethic and physical presence inside but admitted the team “didn’t do a good job with ball pressure overall” and needed to improve defensive execution.
Balanced Contributions Across the Roster
Freshman DeWayne Brown II impressed once again with 10 points and 6 rebounds, bringing energy off the bench. Ethan Burg added 6 points and 2 rebounds, while J.P. Estrella contributed 5 points and 2 rebounds as he continues to regain confidence after missing significant time last season. Cade Phillips, Jaylen Carey, and Amaree Abram rounded out the scoring with a combined 11 points, giving Tennessee solid production throughout its rotation.
For Barnes, the loss was more about development than disappointment. “We’re not as physical as we were a year ago,” he said. “We’ve got to get there. We’re not there yet.” The veteran coach remains confident that the lessons learned from facing Duke will pay dividends when the season begins.
“It was great for us,” Barnes concluded. “I think John would say the same thing. They have a terrific team, and I love these games. We’ve got a lot to learn from it — and we’ll see if we can do it.”