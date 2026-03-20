HALFTIME: Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie Putting on a Show Against Miami (OH) Redhawks

The Tennessee Volunteers have completed the first half of their round one March Madness contest. Here is how the game has played out thus far.

The Tennessee Volunteers are halfway through their round one matchup in this year's March Madness tournament, as the Vols currently lead the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks by a score of 51-32. With 20 more minutes of action to play, here is how the contest has shaken up thus far.

The two teams got out to a back and forth start, that saw both offenses trading blows throughout the first five minutes of play. The Vols were able to hold Miami to zero points in the paint throughout the first six minutes, which would foreshadow team's the dominance within the paint.

Tennessee was able to build momentum throughout the first 10 minutes of play, and the Volunteers found themselves with an eight-point lead nine minutes into the contest thanks to a 13-2 run accompanied by a handful of Redhawk turnovers.

Tennessee's Physical Style Wearing Down the Redhawks

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) drives to the basket against Miami (OH) RedHawks guard Peter Suder (5) during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The physical style of defense that Tennessee was able to play with prevented Miami (Ohio) from scoring points in the paint for the majority of the contest. The lack of easy shots allowed for the Vols to control the pace of the first half.

Unfortunately, Tennessee was also somewhat careless with the basketball, which allowed for Miami to have more offensive possessions than Rick Barnes and his staff would have liked. Miami's ability to shoot threes also allowed for the Redhawks to hang around early.

But the Vols' persistence and defensive prowess quickly began to takeover, as Tennessee's lead quickly jumped to 14 points with less than eight minutes to go before the half. Ja'Kobi Gillespie was nothing short of spectacular throughout the first 20 minutes of play. The guard finished the first half with a staggering 22 points.

Whether or not Gillespie can match his output in the second half, the Volunteer has placed his team in excellent position to emerge victorious in today's contest.

Rebounding dominance also played a major part in the team's success, as multiple second-chance shots not only resulted in more points, but also prolonged multiple possessions for the Volunteers' offense.

As the Vols gear up for the final half of today's contest, the team will be looking to continue its dominance in hopes of securing a victory and advancing to the next round. Stay tuned for more updates from Volunteers on SI.